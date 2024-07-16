Love Island USA fans slam ‘pointless cliffhanger’: ‘We already know they are saving Aaron and Kaylor’

Love Island USA has been teasing a massive cast exodus for over a week, and Monday’s new episode shook up the villa like never before.

After sexy dances from all the islanders to get hearts racing, the series switched things up by bringing Kassy Castillo from Love Island USA Season 5 back for a second chance at love.

She quickly made her mark by dancing with Rob Bausch while asking him questions about the previous year of his life.

Because Love Island USA likes to play with expectations, Maura Higgins arrived with the news that fans had eagerly been waiting for:

Viewers at home voted for the most compatible couples in the villa, and the results weren’t surprising.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The top four couples were Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig, Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb, and Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

Many couples are vulnerable

The couples who are vulnerable are Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin, Daniela-Ortiz Rivera and Rob, and Sierra Mills and Harrison Luna.

Maura revealed that the safe islanders could save just one of the three unsafe couples, and fans took to social media to voice their frustration because of the cliffhanger.

Rob had already told Daniela he wasn’t pursuing a connection with her any longer, while Aaron and Kaylor just affirmed their boyfriend and girlfriend status.

Unfortunately, Sierra and Harrison have barely started their relationship, so Aaron and Kaylor being original islanders means they’re probably safe, meaning that a cliffhanger was unnecessary.

“Obviously theyre gonna save Kaylor and Aaron,” one fan chimed in.

The fan wanted a “ruthless dumping” that changed the game considerably.

obviously theyre gonna save kaylor and aaron…. give us a ruthless dumping that just kicks out the least voted & not a pointless cliffhanger???? #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/DVCYURZJqi — 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖 𝕖𝕕𝕘𝕒𝕣 (@blackboyemoji) July 16, 2024

Another fan was straight to the point.

“Why are they leaving us on a cliffhanger when we already know they are saving Aaron and Kaylor?” the fan complained.

why are they leaving us on a cliffhanger when we already know they are saving aaron and kaylor #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/fAtuvkpvta — suri⁷ (@taesafterhours) July 16, 2024

It’s true, so we hope for a big change at the last minute that adds some much-needed stakes.

Fans are annoyed with Love Island USA

Another fan called the development a “stupid cliffhanger.”

“Gee I wonder if they’ll save the couple that just got here last week, the couple that just broke up, or the couple with two OG’s who are the only official couple in the villa,” the fan joked.

What a stupid cliffhanger… like gee I wonder if they’ll save the couple that just got here last week, the couple that just broke up, or the couple with two OG’s who are the only official couple in the villa #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/E9732Dyjw1 — regis-su (@regissphilbin) July 16, 2024

Fair point.

Another fan understood what was about to happen and used an iconic scene from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to make their point.

no cause why they make that cliffhanger as if we don’t know they keeping kaylor and aaron 🌚 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/mbtfrW0nJJ — E ˚₊‧꒰ა ☆ ໒꒱ ‧₊˚ (@eIaynq) July 16, 2024

The end of Love Island USA Season 6 is fast approaching, so it was about time the series took countless islanders away.

The finale should be far more interesting now that we know who the fans are voting for.

Love Island USA airs Thursday-Tuesday on Peacock.