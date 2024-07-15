Love Island USA fans react to Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin’s relationship milestone: ‘Get them off my screen’

Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin were among the first couples on Love Island USA Season 6, but their relationship has had countless bumps in the road.

The drama between them has been fast and furious after Aaron opted to make out with one of the new bombshells during Casa Amor.

Despite saying she was done with Aaron, Kaylor continued to take him back despite continued revelations about his time away from the main villa.

However, the series has showcased Kaylor accepting Aaron’s apologies, and Sunday’s new episode even found the latter asking the former to be his girlfriend.

At one point, the couple had many fans, but the continued drama has soured viewers on them.

It’s difficult to vote for them to win when their bond has already been rocked too many times.

Kaylor and Aaron probably won’t last in the outside world

As a result, there’s a good chance they won’t stand the test of time post-Love Island, with them likely realizing that they’re not meant for each other.

The big hurdle is that Aaron is that they’re both from different countries, so they’ll face increased pressure on their relationship.

With fans voting for the most popular couples this week, there’s a good chance that Kaylor and Aaron will be dumped from the island.

“Get them off my screen,” one fan wrote on social media.

“God I hope they are in the bottom,” the fan added.

“We all agree we aren’t voting for them, right?” another fan wondered.

It’s hard to imagine them winning any viewer vote after the recent backlash towards them.

The series is about finding love, but it’s painfully apparent that these two won’t resolve their issues in a way that allows them to stay together.

Love Island USA fans think their bond is toxic

Another fan pointed out that they get so “much screen time” despite having the “most toxic relationship.”

“It is exhausting for us to keep watching them,” the fan added.

The Love Island USA Season 6 finale is fast approaching, and Peacock has confirmed that the winner will be crowned on Sunday’s finale.

Before we get to that, Maura Higgins will send countless islanders packing from the island on Monday’s new episode.

The highly-anticipated installment will also welcome back Season 5 star Kassy Castillo, who may have the power to steal any man and dump their current partner.

Love Island USA airs Thursday-Tuesdays on Peacock.