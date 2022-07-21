Love Island USA beauty Courtney Boerner puts busty style on display for Season 4

Courtney is making waves in the villa, and Love Island Season 4 has just begun. Pic credit: Peacock

Love Island USA beauty Courtney Boerner is putting her busty style on display for Season 4 of the hit reality TV show.

Courtney wowed on the premiere of Love Island USA, making a grand entrance and catching the eye of Andy Voyen. They are coupled up, but Courtney isn’t really feeling the mama’s boy.

Fans of Love Island USA are curious about Courtney, who admits to having over 19 plastic surgeries. The brunette beauty is proud of her looks and has no qualms discussing the procedures she’s had done.

Courtney’s originally from Winter Park, Florida. These days though, she calls Los Angeles home, where she works as a stylist per her confessional interview on the show.

The 24-year-old proudly identifies as bisexual, having dated both men and women. Love Island USA alum Kyra Green was the only bi-sexual on the show before Courtney debuted.

Not one to bite her tongue, Courtney is working on not being so blunt. However, it’s not really working for the outspoken beauty.

The new islander admits she’s an “extra s** b**ch, and Courtney isn’t just talking about her personality. Courtney’s style fits that description too.

One thing consistent about Courtney’s style is that she isn’t shy about putting her assets on display, as she frequently busts out of her skimpy outfits. Since Love Island is known for the ladies wearing bikinis and barely-there clothing, Courtney will fit right in.

Swimsuits are a staple for the brunette bombshell on social media. Before entering the villa, Courtney showed off one of her bikini styles.

The Instagram post had Courtney sitting on the edge of a pool with the skimpy bikini barely covering her assets, as her ample cleavage spilled over, and the bottom narrowly hid her lady parts. Courtney arched back, which only highlighted her killer body more.

Another one of her social media shots had Courtney spilling out of her swimsuit to celebrate Earth Day. Posing in front of a tree, Courtney rocked a yellowish one-piece that left little to the imagination.

In the first shot of the two-picture post, Courtney gave her 127k followers a front view of her swimsuit. The second one was a rear view, showing off the full swimsuit style.

Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner’s Instagram is on point

Along with being a stylist, it’s pretty clear from her social media presence that Courtney also works hard to be an influencer. Courtney’s Instagram feed is filled with calculated content that will get maximum exposure.

The reality TV starlet likes to keep her captions short and sweet but with a point or cryptic meaning. Oh yes, there’s certainly an error of mystery to Courtney.

Whether she’s flaunting her body in a bikini or wearing a super sexy night-out dress, Courtney knows what her followers want to see.

As Season 4 of Love Island USA plays out, Courtney can expect to gain even more followers, especially if she lasts a while in the villa.

What do you think of Courtney?

