Shannon is summer ready. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Love Island USA babe Shannon St. Clair enjoys country girl summer in short skirts and tiny tops as she returns to reality television.

Shannon was introduced to Love Island USA fans on Season 3. The blonde bombshell coupled up with hunky Josh Goldstein on day one. They even left the villa together when a family tragedy had Josh going home early.

Josh and Shannon seemed to be the real deal, but they called it quits last month ahead of their one-year dating anniversary. Now she’s ready to show off her competitive side on The Challenge USA, and her assets as summer heats up.

Shannon St. Clair enjoys country girl summer in short skirts and tiny tops

From the moment she stepped foot in the villa on Love Island USA, Shannon’s social media stock has skyrocketed. The blonde bombshell isn’t shy about showing off her fashion style that sometimes leaves little to the imagination.

Ahead of her premiere on The Challenge USA, Shannon used social media to let fans know she is ready for summer.

The blonde beauty stood outside on the grass wearing a super short and tight white mini-skirt. She paired it with a green crop halter top with a plunging neckline showing off her assets.

Shannon gazed slightly toward the camera with one hand on her head as her long locks cascading down one side. The caption read “Country girl summer?” with Shannon sharing a code for Princess Polly Boutique.

There’s no question that summer is the season for Shannon. She used another IG post to show off her killer body in a black mini-skirt and skimpy black tank top.

Sitting on the front of a jeep, Shannon donned sunglasses as she looked off to the side and leaned forward for a full view of her cleavage. The short skirt had her lean legs on display too.

Love Island USA’s Shannon is bikini ready

Besides having short skirts and tiny tops as part of her summer wardrobe, Shannon also considers the bikini a summer staple.

Shannon put her killer body on display while at her happy place – the beach. The reality TV star sported a green two-piece bikini with a strapless top and tiny bottoms with her toned tummy accented.

When she’s not touting summer, Shannon enjoys sharing discount codes with her followers. Shannon often promotes what she is wearing with a special offer for her followers.

One example features Shannon in a yellow bikini from the clothing brand Shein.

Shannon St. Clair returns to reality TV this summer while also showing off her killer body to celebrate the season. She’s not the only one either. Love Island USA alum Florita Diaz has been busting out for summer too.

The new cast of Love Island females has been revealed, and you can check them out here.

Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.