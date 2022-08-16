Love Island USA alum Mackenzie Dipman makes history with Season 4 return

Mackenzie Dipman makes history with Love Island Season 4 return
Ahead of her Love Island USA return, Mackenzie spoke with People magazine to spill she’s already got her eye on a couple of guys on the show.
“There are definitely a few guys that I have my eye on. I know, though, from my own experience, that people that I was with on the show appeared very differently on TV from how I knew them in real life, so I’m trying to keep an open mind about everybody,” she expressed to the weekly magazine.
Mackenzie has grown in the two years since she was on Love Island USA. She’s not the same clingy person she was the first time around.
The blonde bombshell’s excited about her return and getting a second chance to find love. Mackenzie’s hopeful the second time will be a charm for her.
Love Island USA’s Mackenzie Dipman gets support from other alum
As Mackenzie prepares to head into the villa, other former Love Island USA stars have been showing her love and support.
Earlier today, a post was shared to Mackenzie’s Instagram account announcing her return to the show tonight.
The post was flooded with Love Island USA stars gushing over Mackenzie getting another chance on the show.
Kyra Green, Alexandra Stewart, Laurel Goldman, and Genevieve Shawcross all oozed with excitement for Mackenzie.
Other Love Island USA stars popping up in the comments section with support included: Trina Njoroge, Katrina Dimaranan, Elizabeth Weber, Justine Ndiba, Cashay Proudfoot, and Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr.
Mackenzie Dipman will bring her experience, knowledge, and desire to find love the second time around to her latest reality TV stint on Love Island USA.
What do you think about Mackenzie returning to the villa?
Love Island USA airs Tuesdays-Sundays at 9/8c on Peacock.