Love Island USA alum Mackenzie Dipman makes history with Season 4 return

Mackenzie is back in the Love Island USA villa for another shot at love. Pic credit: @mackenziedipman/Instagram

Love Island USA alum Mackenzie Dipman will shake things up on Season 4 as she prepares to enter the villa for a second time.

Mackenzie will make history as the first-ever former islander to return to the show.

Season 2 featured Mackenzie, and she spent most of her time fretting over her relationship with Connor Trott. They coupled up early in the season but endured several ups and downs inside the villa.

Although they left the villa separately, Connor and Mackenzie rekindled their romance, dating for months after the reality TV show ended.

Over a year after their split, Mackenzie remains single and ready to mingle with the hunky Season 4 islander men.

The blonde beauty will have a huge advantage over the current islanders in the villa. Mackenzie has done this before, and this time around, she knows exactly what she wants.