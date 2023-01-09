Caro has a new man in her life. Pic credit: @caroviee/Instagram

Love Island USA Caro Viehweg rocked a gray crop top and workout pants to share the news that she’s now in a “healthy relationship.”

Caro was on Season 1 of Love Island USA, where she left the villa with Ray Gantt after struggling to find a connection on the show.

Ray and Caro dated for a while following their stint on Love Island USA.

They even appeared on shows like The Amazing Race and Ex On The Beach.

However, the romance was plagued with cheating rumors, and a year after meeting in the villa, Caro revealed that she had ended the relationship.

All of the Ray drama’s in the past for Caro, who kicked off 2023 by announcing her new romance.

Taking to Instagram, Caro was all smiles in a post that, at first glance, seemed like she was doing an ad for the clothing brand Lounge. Caro stunned in a dark gray workout set with a crop top that showed off her toned abs and sculpted arms.

Four pictures made up the IG post, and it was the second one that gave a glimpse of Caro’s new man. With one hand on Caro’s stomach area, her guy had his face hidden as he sipped on a drink.

The third photo had Caro’s guy kissing her on the forehead only to show a side view of him as she placed a hand on his chest and smiled for the camera. A final picture in the share was a Caro and her friend 90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell.

There’s no question Caro looks happier than ever in the pictures, and her caption proved that even further.

“New year, better me 🤞🏽🤍2022 surprised me with the best gift… a healthy relationship! BEYOND grateful that my mindset went from ‘I don’t want a man’ to ‘I can’t imagine my life without him’. Glad my past didn’t make me bitter, and I still gave myself a chance to love again 🤍 best decision ever,” she wrote.

Caro tagged Lounge clothing brand while thanking her pal Miona for taking the pictures for her.

As mentioned above, Caro looked like she could have been an ad for the Lounge clothing brand, which she often promotes on her social media.

Caro has become a big promoter of the company that has everything from lingerie to workout clothes to sweat outfits. The company is all about inclusivity, making it a perfect fit for Caro, who oozes positivity, inclusion, and good energy.

One Instagram share showed Caro rocking Lounge clothing brand also highlighted her trip to Copenhagen, Denmark. The reality TV star sported a rust-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants outfit as she traveled around the city. She even admitted to wearing it multiple times on her trip.

Caro Viehweg from Love Island USA Season 1 has found love with a new man, and she couldn’t be happier at this time in her life.

