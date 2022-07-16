Love Island UK’s Georgia Steel in tiny bikini drives fans wild

Georgia Steel at Beauticology x EL&N Cafe launch event in Knightsbridge, London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

With the summer season underway, Love Island UK star Georgia Steel is enjoying a holiday and giving her fans a glimpse as she soaks up some sun in a skimpy bikini.

The 24-year-old from York, England, shared a series of sizzling images featuring the tiniest of bikinis as she relaxed on a comfortable-looking sofa.

It was one of several recent shares from Steel, who had posted a scorching hot video for followers featuring barely-there lingerie and a rear-view tease.

Steel, who appeared in Season 4 of Love Island UK, described herself as “confident, spontaneous and fun” and continues to reflect that with her social media selections.

The latest images had her fans in awe as many flooded the comments sections to show their appreciation and admiration of the beautiful scenery.

While many left emojis or comments that said she looked “gorgeous” and “beautiful,” others took things further, calling Georgia’s latest look “insane.”

Georgia Steel shows off skimpy bikini from vacation

On Friday, Georgia Steel blessed her 1.6 million followers with a brand new set of photos from her vacation at a luxury resort. In the pics, the Love Island UK beauty is mostly posing on a beige-white couch and showing off her slender frame in a tiny white string bikini.

In the first of her images, Steel went sans shades as she rested one arm against the back of the couch and the other on her knee. Beautiful palm trees and buildings behind her showed off the lush scenery and inviting accommodations.

In a second photo, Steel put on dark sunglasses to keep her eyes safe from the sun’s UV rays. A video closed the Instagram post with Steel walking confidently into the scene wearing a crochet mini skirt over her bikini bottoms, slip-on sandals on her feet, and carrying a designer bag.

“Never lacking,” Steel said in her caption, as she kept the like count turned off for the photo series.

Days before the post above, Steel showed off another IG post in which she wore that crochet mini skirt and white bikini top. The photo had a location tag of Nammos, Dubai, where Steel was enjoying her holiday.

She captioned this one with “Nothing but short short short skirts,” as she provided fans with four different poses in her stunning attire.

The Love Island UK 4 star previously shared another video that turned up the heat for fans and followers, possibly from another trip. In the scorching hot clip, she’s only wearing skimpy mint-green lingerie and giving a rear view as she struts to the outer part of a beautiful villa.

With the video set to Flow by Jeff Kaale, Steel turns at the end of her video to provide a front view before posing inside an arch with a gorgeous body of water in the distance.

“There she goes,” Steel wrote in another simple caption for her fans and followers.

Steel is one of the latest stars from Love Island UK to share risque or racy content with fans. Castmate Megan Barton Hanson showed off a leopard print bikini which had more than a few fans comparing her to actress and model Pamela Anderson. Season 5’s Maura Higgins also showed off in a tiny bikini while vacationing, with some fans hoping for her return to the Love Island villa.

Fans react to Love Island UK star’s ‘insane’ content

With 1.6 million followers on her Instagram, Georgia Steel is known for driving fans wild whenever she posts risque content. That was the case with her latest shares, as fans flocked to the comments section to react.

Flames and heart emojis were all the rage for Steel’s bikini photo series, with one fan telling her, “You got it all!!!!”

Another fan used several loving emojis while telling Steel the sizzling set of pics was “insane.”

“Looking gorgeous and beautiful love you xxx 😍🔥❤️,” yet another commenter said in praising Georgia Steel’s look.

Steel appeared during the fourth season of Love Island UK in 2018, entering the Villa on Day 6 and linking up with Niall Aslam. However, Niall chose to exit the island on Day 9, so Georgia moved on.

She explored her connection with Josh Denzel before trying things with Sam Bird. However, things didn’t work out, with Georgia and Sam both dumped on Day 47. Sam has since moved on, marrying United States reality TV star Kailah Casillas.

Love Island UK airs weeknights on ITV2.