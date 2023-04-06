Love Island star Anna Vakili is an absolute fashion goddess, and she rocks a wardrobe that’s perfect for her.

While Anna may not have found her forever love in the villa, her post suggested she is too cool for that anyhow — and she wouldn’t be wrong.

Anna put on some dark sunglasses as the song Cooler Than Me by Mike Posner played over the video. She worked her angles to show off all sides of the outfit, and she performed a captivating catwalk.

She sported a skintight black bodysuit that hugged her curves and was perfect for her figure. It included a white design over it that suggested a body figure.

The reality star left her wavy brown locks free, and they cascaded all the way to her mid-back. She tossed the soft waves and let the luscious shine speak volumes.

Her makeup was gorgeous and defined her lovely features. She sported black heels with clear straps to complete her breathtaking look.

Anna Vakili promotes Fashion Nova

Of course, Anna’s look wasn’t just a gorgeous ensemble, it was also a promotion for Fashion Nova.

Anna captioned her post, “😎 @FashionNova.” The clothing brand Fashion Nova is a huge fast-fashion company that is mostly online but also has a few in-person stores.

The brand sells a large variety of cute clothing items in many styles, including the piece that Anna rocked.

The podcast host was certainly the perfect model for the brand, and she completely rocked the jumpsuit and made it look incredible.

The brand was likely happy with her promotion, as it went out to her 1.2 million followers.

Anna Vakili is featured on Fashion Nova’s page

Fashion Nova even featured Anna on its Instagram page, as she was clad in one of the brand’s little black dresses.

The brand included in its caption, “Can Never Go Wrong With A LBD.”

The former pharmacist looked incredible in the Ellie Mini Dress in the black color, which retails for $44.99 and is currently part of a buy one, get one free deal. The dress also comes in a bright pink option.

The beautiful dress includes off-the-shoulder puffy sleeves, a form-fitting silhouette, and a sweetheart neckline. Anna looked ready for a night out, and the dress suited her perfectly.

Of course, her hair and makeup were flawless, as usual. Her nails were freshly manicured, and she accessorized minimally to let the dress do most of the talking.

She posed in a sitting position and gazed off-camera.