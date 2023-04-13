Love Is Blind’s Micah reveals whether she and Irina are still friends

Love Is Blind castmates Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova hit several bumps in the road during Season 4 of the Netflix hit series.

The ladies received a bad rap from many Love Is Blind viewers and faced their fair share of criticism after delivering mean girl vibes.

Further complicating their relationship, the ladies both fell hard for the same man, Paul Peden.

Although Paul proposed to Micah in the pods, and she accepted, during the group’s joint trip to Mexico, Irina admitted she was physically attracted to Paul after seeing him in person for the first time.

Irina got flirty and handsy with Paul in the pool and admitted during a confessional that she had a crush on him. This, despite being engaged to another man at the time, Zack Goytowski, who later broke it off with Irina and proposed to Bliss Poureetezadi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Irina’s actions definitely stirred up controversy and strong feelings among viewers and seemingly threatened her friendship with Micah.

So, where do the ladies stand today as far as their friendship is concerned?

Micah spoke with Erin Lim Rhodes of E! News and revealed that her relationship with Irina has been anything but smooth sailing.

Micah Lussier on the future of her friendship with Irina Solomonova: ‘I don’t know’

“After everything that happened with Paul, I was unsure if we would continue to be friends,” Micah admitted. “In the moment, everything is so heightened. I felt so betrayed by my friend. So, I took a step back.”

Micah continued to explain that Irina has been a good friend other than the moments viewers watched play out in Mexico.

“She does have a big heart that’s not being seen,” Micah added. “What the future has in store for our friendship? I don’t know. But it is hard seeing her go through this, too.”

Micah said that the morning the crew was scheduled to leave for Mexico, Irina came clean about confessing on camera that she had feelings for Paul. Although Micah admitted she wasn’t sure of Irina’s intentions for fessing up, she felt it was “an attempt to be honest.”

On Instagram, Micah and Irina are currently following each other, which also looks promising for the future of their friendship.

Paul Peden dishes on Micah and Irina’s friendship

Meanwhile, Paul has spoken out about the rift in Micah and Irina’s friendship. Also speaking with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes, Paul admits that neither lady deserved the backlash they received from critics.

“I have hated to see that,” admitted Paul. “I know that they made mistakes, but they do not deserve that intensity of criticism. It’s just not fair. It’s not right.”

Paul shared that Micah and Irina have even received “thousands” of death threats. He said Micah and Irina have each made mistakes but have acknowledged them and don’t deserve to be continually punished for their actions.

The Season 4 Love Is Blind finale and live reunion

During the Season 4 April 14 finale of Love Is Blind, Paul and Micah’s wedding day will play out. Viewers have already watched one couple make it to the altar: Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah.

Chelsea emphatically said, “I Do,” but viewers were left with a cliffhanger when it came time for Kwame to respond. The other couples who fell in love and got engaged — Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi — will also walk down the aisle during the finale and reveal whether they’ll say “I Do” or “I Don’t.”

Although Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds got engaged, their relationship didn’t last, and Jackie decided to give love a chance with another contestant, Josh Demas, instead.

Following the finale this Friday, this season’s reunion, hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, will be streamed live in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 8/7c.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Friday, April 14, and the live reunion streaming on Sunday, April 16.