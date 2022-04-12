Love is Blind’s Kyle and Deepti link up with Bachelorette stars

Love is Blind and The Bachelorette stars meet up for night out. Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

Reality TV worlds collided as Love is Blind stars Kyle Adams and Deepti Vempati met up with The Bachelorette’s Rick Leach, Kenny Braasch, and Bryan Witzmann.

The fan-favorite party of five cozied up for several shots together as they gathered to support Kenny’s The Boy Band Night in Chicago.

Love is Blind and The Bachelorette stars meet up for live event

After the Netflix stars made an appearance at Kenny’s event, he took to Instagram to document the crossover with several photos. They were joined by contestants Rick and Bryan, who both competed on Michelle Young’s Season of The Bachelorette.

The five posed in the bar where the performance was held with their arms wrapped around one another as they enjoyed live music. They flashed smiles for the camera once again in a second shot, which appeared to be a selfie.

“@kyleabrams10 says @blind182 is a boy band and he may be right,” Kenny captioned the post. “Thanks to this crew for coming out to the boy band show this past weekend in Chicago.”

Kenny previously thrilled and confused The Bachelorette viewers with his position as a boy band manager when he rose to fame on Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s Season.

The Boy Band Night is a live boy band tribute act created and put together by Kenny and Glenn Hudy.

Love is Blind’s Deepti and Kyle fuel dating rumors

It was unclear from the post how exactly the group knows one another, but both Deepti and Kyle appeared to have a good time with the Bachelor Nation alums as they commented on the photo.

“So much fun [heart emoji],” Deepti wrote.

“It felt like 1999,” Kyle added.

The lowkey night also continued to fuel rumors that Kyle and Deepti may be more than just friends, despite getting engaged to other people on the show.

This is not the first time the pair has crossed paths with Bachelor Nation. Deepti and Kyle were previously seen spending time with The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey.

Kenny, however, has not been nearly as shy about showing off his relationship with fiancée Mari Pepin. Mari was not present for the photos, but he assured fans in the caption that they had nothing to worry about.

“Wheres @mari_pepin!? She was in PR [smiley face emoji],” he wrote.

Fans will have to see which reality TV favorites will link up next.

The Bachelorette returns on July 11th on ABC.