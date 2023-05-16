Love Is Blind: Zach and Bliss commemorate first anniversary with heartfelt tributes and European cruise

Everyone loves a happy ending, and that’s precisely what Zach Goytowski and Bliss Poureetazadi got during their time on Love Is Blind.

The couple was one of three couples to say “I do” during Season 4 of the hit Netflix dating experiment.

Although initially, Zack found himself caught in the middle of a love triangle involving Bliss and another contestant, Irina Solomonova, he found his happily ever after with Bliss.

Zack and Irina discovered pretty quickly that they weren’t compatible. After getting engaged sight unseen in the pods, Irina took issue with Zack’s “cartoonish” facial expressions, and they refrained from intimacy during their time together in Mexico.

After breaking up, Zack listened to his heart and met up with Bliss. The two had never met in person but had instant chemistry, and as they say, the rest is history.

Zack and Bliss were clearly meant for each other, and they tied the knot during the Season 4 finale of Love Is Blind.

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetazadi celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Now, the duo is celebrating one year of marriage and took to social media to commemorate 365 days of wedded bliss — pun intended.

Zack shared a carousel of photos in his Instagram post, including a photo from their wedding day as they held up their certificate of marriage.

The remainder of the pics in the post included Zack and Bliss enjoying each other’s company during everyday moments.

“A year ago today when I uttered those two words, I do, I was already in awe of Bliss,” Zack began his caption.

“She embodied everything I had ever wished for in a wife,” Zack continued. “But over the next year I would learn she is so much more than I ever could have imagined.”

Zack went on, gushing about his beautiful bride, and ended his caption with, “It was incredibly difficult to keep this a secret for the last year. Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife anyone could ever ask for.”

For her part, Bliss also shared a photo from her and Zach’s wedding day, along with some other fun moments they’ve shared along the way.

“I always knew you were my person. We found each other again as I know our souls always will,” Bliss wrote in her caption. “5.9.2022 is the most special day of my life. The day I married the love of my life, man of my dreams!”

“I love our story, exactly as it happened. You are everything. Happy 1st anniversary my beautiful man! ❣️” Bliss added.

Bliss and Zack enjoyed a week-long cruise to Europe to celebrate their first anniversary. The couple is still enjoying their trip, where Zach noted they’ll be visiting Dublin, Rome, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Zakynthos, Naples, and London until May 22.

Will Zack and Bliss be the first Love Is Blind couple to have babies?

Perhaps next on Zack and Bliss’ to-do list is starting a family — which would make Vanessa Lachey quite happy. Speaking with PEOPLE following the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion, the couple talked about their plans to have children.

Bliss said of their desire to have kids, “It’s not too far in the future, but it’s not like super soon. He’s going to be such a good dad.”

“Our children are going to be the luckiest kids in the world. I can’t wait to have kids with her,” added Zack. “I really can’t.”

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.