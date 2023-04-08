Love Is Blind: Which Season 4 couples are still together?

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has almost come to an end, and the couples who found love and got engaged are ready to walk down the aisle.

Thirty eligible men and women joined the Netflix social experiment hoping to find their one true love, sight unseen.

Among those 30 cast members, five couples got engaged and are preparing to say “I Do” next week when the finale episode airs.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 4 of Love Is Blind.

Tiffany and Brett, Jackelina “Jackie” and Marshall, Zack and Bliss/Irina, Micah and Paul, and Chelsea and Kwame all agreed to get married and spend the rest of their lives together.

There were a couple of love triangles this season too. Jackie said “yes” to Marshall’s proposal, only to discover that he was “too sensitive” for her. Jackie met up with her other love interest from the pods, Josh, and the two had instant chemistry and decided to give love a try, leaving Marshall without a bride just days before their wedding.

Love Is Blind Season 4 — which cast members found love?

Zack decided he made the wrong choice after asking Irina to marry him, only to discover they weren’t compatible in person. Zack and his other love interest, Bliss, met in real life, and their connection was undeniable, and they ended up getting engaged.

Micah had a connection with Kwame in the pods and got flirty during Chelsea’s birthday pool party, and Irina got handsy with Paul in the pool, forcing Chelsea and Paul to reconsider whether they were matched with the right partner.

The most recent episode saw Chelsea and Kwame’s wedding play out, which Kwame’s mother didn’t attend due to her lack of support for their relationship. Chelsea said, “I Do,” but viewers were left with a cliffhanger when it came time for Kwame to do the same.

So, of the couples set to tie the knot during the finale episode, which ones are still together? Let’s take a look.

Chelsea and Kwame

Chelsea and Kwame, interestingly, do not follow each other on Instagram; however, Kwame does follow Micah and Paul. Chelsea, a pediatric speech-language pathologist, seemingly appeared in an Instagram Story posted by Zack shared last month, indicating that she’s likely still involved in Kwame’s life.

In the Story, Kwame was pictured on a boat, and in the corner, a light lavender-colored puffy jacket was visible, reaching for some drinks. Chelsea posted a photo of herself in the same colored jacket in her own IG Story and with a matching manicure from Zack’s photo.

Micah and Paul (and Irina)

Micah and Paul have remained tight-lipped regarding the status of their relationship, but both of them follow Irina on IG. During their time in Mexico, Irina took things a bit far when she began flirting with Paul, knowing he was engaged to Micah.

Eventually, Irina and Micah met up to talk it out, and it looked as though Irina was willing to hang up her feelings toward Paul. In the trailer for the finale episode, Paul tells Micah at the altar, “In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first.”

Bliss and Zack (and Irina)

Irina was involved in another tangled love affair — Zack proposed to her instead of Bliss before deciding he made the wrong choice. Zack and Bliss seemed to be the perfect match, but Bliss’ father, Shah, didn’t feel the same way.

Zack became concerned that not having Shah’s blessing would hinder his and Bliss’ relationship. In the preview for next week’s finale, Zack tells his friends, “I don’t want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me. You know, Romeo and Juliet didn’t work for a reason.”

Although Zack and Bliss aren’t currently following each other on Instagram, it could be temporary until the finale airs.

Tiffany and Brett

Tiffany and Brett are arguably the strongest couple of the bunch, although they haven’t really faced many hardships as a couple. Tiffany got emotional as their wedding neared; however, she admitted the stress of it all was getting to her.

The duo follows each other on Instagram, and in the Season 4 finale, Brett says on his wedding day, “This should be a day of no surprises. This should not happen.”

Creative editing could be at play, but a clip from the finale also shows Tiffany crying and looking upset while Brett shakes his head, making it appear that the couple finally hit a snag in their relationship and possibly decides not to go through marriage.

Jackelina ‘Jackie’ and Marshall (and Josh)

Jackie broke Marshall’s heart when she didn’t show up for her wedding dress fitting with the rest of the ladies. She met up with Josh behind Marshall’s back, and when she finally told him that her attraction to Josh was a major reason she couldn’t go through with marrying Marshall, he promised she’d never see him again.

Jackie and Josh decided to try their hand at love, although Jackie made it clear she wanted to take things slow and wasn’t even sure if marriage was in their future.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jackie and Josh were spotted together at a Seattle Mariners game. Could this mean Jackie and Josh worked out after all? Viewers will have to wait and see.

This season’s reunion — hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey — will stream live on Netflix following the finale episode, so be sure to tune in and find out which couples were able to make the experiment work in their favor.

The Season 4 Love Is Blind finale will be available to stream on Friday, April 14, and the live reunion special will stream on Netflix on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.