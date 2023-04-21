Love Is Blind viewers concerned about Shayne Jansen after erratic behavior in live video

Fans of the hit Netflix series Love Is Blind are worried about Season 2 contestant Shayne Jansen.

Shayne rose to fame during his season on Love Is Blind when he met and fell in love with Natalie Lee sight unseen.

Things didn’t work out for the couple — Natalie ended up saying “I don’t” at the altar — so Shayne tried to find love again on Perfect Match.

Shayne met and fell for Chloe Veitch, but their romance didn’t last beyond the show.

Newly single once again, Shayne recently took to Instagram to record a live video, and his behavior has sparked concern among Love Is Blind fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the video, seen below as shared on TikTok, Shayne looked disheveled as he fidgeted throughout the recording and made sudden jerky movements. At times, it appeared as though Shayne was struggling to form sentences, and his jaw appeared to be chattering as he spoke.

Love Is Blind viewers beg Shayne Jansen to seek help amid suspected drug use

Love Is Blind viewers rushed to the comments section of the TikTok video to plead for Shayne to seek help.

One TikTok commenter wrote that Shayne is “clearly struggling” and was hopeful that he would get help. “It’s never too late to try,” they added.

“Intervention ASAP. so sad,” read another comment from a concerned fan.

Another TikToker urged, “Someone please check on him reality TV has not been well for him.”

Love Is Blind viewers are concerned for Shayne. Pic credit: @jmol03/TikTok

Calling the video “so sad,” another one of Shayne’s fans was hopeful he would get help.

While many were focused on Shayne needing help, others speculated what could have caused his seemingly unstable behavior. Most of them surmised that Shayne is using drugs — specifically crystal meth.

One TikToker compared Shayne’s antics to Charlie Sheen’s infamous video in which he claimed he had tiger blood and called it “very similar.”

Many Love Is Blind viewers felt Shayne is using drugs. Pic credit: @jmol03/TikTok

Others accused Shayne of tweaking, a term often used to describe a “state of mind that individuals experience after binging on [the stimulant] methamphetamine.”

Another commenter believed that Shayne is using “ice,” another term for crystal meth, and is “hot railing” it, a term used to describe a method of ingesting the drug, similar to smoking it.

Amid all of the chatter online that Shayne is experiencing a drug problem, he took to his Instagram Story on Thursday with a message for his fans and critics.

Shayne seemingly responds to the drug accusations

The song Tiny Dancer by Elton John played along with Shayne’s message, which read, “Everyone Loves A Scandal -Shayne Jansen.”

Shayne seemingly responded to the concern surrounding him. Pic credit: @shaynejansen/Instagram

He added, “[I’ll] see y’all next week or month 💋❤.”

Shayne has previously been accused of abusing drugs

This isn’t the first time Shayne has been accused of using drugs. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shayne’s jittery behavior and fast speech during his time on Love Is Blind led many to believe he was using cocaine.

Shayne denied using cocaine, instead blaming his antsy nature on ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The condition causes symptoms such as inattentiveness, trouble focusing, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

In addition to ADHD, Shayne admitted that he’s a bit of a caffeine addict, also attributing consuming five shots of espresso per day to his anxious demeanor.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.