Love Is Blind star Chelsea Griffin shares her reaction to Micah and Kwame’s flirty interaction in Mexico

Chelsea Griffin is sharing her reaction to her fiance, Kwame Appiah, getting flirty with another Love Is Blind contestant, Micah Lussier, during her birthday party.

Love Is Blind viewers were likely just as uncomfortable as Chelsea watching the scene in Mexico when Kwame and Micah got flirty by the pool.

During their time in the pods, Micah and Kwame formed a connection, and Micah was torn between taking things to the next level with Kwame or Paul Peden.

Ultimately, Paul proposed to Micah, and she accepted. However, when everyone met in person for the first time — during the engaged couples’ group trip to Mexico — sparks flew between Micah and Kwame.

Micah and Kwame gushed over their connection, leaving birthday girl Chelsea alone with some of the other girls from the group for a solid 20 minutes.

Now, Chelsea is speaking out about the awkward encounter and doing so with calm and grace. She sat down with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes to share her reaction to the infamous scene.

Chelsea Griffin says it was ‘difficult’ to watch Kwame Appiah and Micah Lussier get flirty at her birthday party

Chelsea admitted, “It was difficult. It was difficult – you know, you have Jackie being like, ‘I would behead him.'”

The blonde beauty added that although she loves Jackie’s powerful persona, she had to take a moment and find peace before reacting like Jackie to the “biggest moment ever.”

“It’s okay because I’m in an experiment where this is part of the process,” Chelsea said. However, despite understanding the logicists of the experiment, Chelsea still didn’t feel that Kwame and Micah’s actions were right.

Chelsea also brought up that there were several factors at play, such as being in Mexico and drinking alcohol, but she knew she had to “take a step back” before making a move. Admittedly, if Chelsea would have inserted herself in Kwame and Micah’s conversation, “it wouldn’t have gone well.”

“Unfortunately, that happened. It was wrong… it was,” the pediatric speech-language pathologist said. “But, in the journey of trying to get married at the end, when you start dating 15 people, it’s a human experience. You’re gonna have connections with other people.”

Chelsea may have handled the situation with grace, but many Love Is Blind viewers feel she was too gracious towards Kwame.

Love Is Blind viewers think Chelsea is giving Kwame too much grace

One viewer commented on the YouTube video, noting that Kwame approaching Micah during his fiancee’s birthday party was “casually overlooked,” and expressed hope that it will be addressed during the live reunion show.

“Giving Kwame way too much grace,” wrote another viewer who echoed the sentiment.

Many Love Is Blind viewers think Chelsea gave Kwame too much grace. Pic credit: @enews/YouTube

Another commenter felt that Chelsea made “too many excuses” for Kwame during the interview, deeming Kwame’s behavior disrespectful.

Fans of the hit Netflix series likely have more burning questions for Chelsea, as well as the rest of the cast, during Sunday’s first-ever live reunion special, Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, viewers can cast their votes for which questions they want the cast to answer during the reunion. Fans can click here to cast their votes and tune in on April 16 for the highly anticipated Season 4 reunion.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream globally from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Netflix.