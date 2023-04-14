Love Is Blind spoiler: Which couples said ‘I Do’ and which ones split?

The day Love Is Blind viewers have been waiting for has arrived: the Season 4 finale is here!

This season, five couples found love in the pods and got engaged sight unseen.

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Zach Goytowski and Bliss Poureetzadi, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, and Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds all agreed to get married.

However, only four of those couples made it to the altar — Jackie and Marshall ended their romance, and Jackie ended up dating Josh Demas instead after she stood up Marshall on their wedding attire fitting day.

Now, Season 4 Episode 12, titled Eternal Bliss?, has arrived and is available to stream.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For those curious about who says “I do” and who says “I don’t,” keep reading — everyone else, be warned this article contains spoilers about which couples went through with getting hitched.

Which Love Is Blind Season 4 couples said ‘I Do’ and which said ‘I Don’t’?

The first couple to walk down the aisle was Chelsea and Kwame. Episode 11 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering whether Kwame would reciprocate Chelsea’s “I do.”

Chelsea and Kwame

Despite apprehensions on his part, and not getting his mother’s blessing to marry Chelsea, Kwame went through with his commitment and made his and Chelsea’s union official.

After some suspense, Kwame told his bride, “I do,” much to the delight of Chelsea and their wedding guests.

Micah and Paul

Next to make the trek to the altar were Micah and Paul. When it came time to say “I do” or “I don’t,” Micah deflected and put pressure on Paul to answer first.

Micah told Paul, “I think that in this moment, the best thing that I can do for us is to give you the opportunity to answer first.”

When Paul was put on the spot and asked if he would make Micah his wife, he answered, “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um, I think that we’re not there.”

Paul’s confession shocked Micah and the wedding guests. She replied by telling Paul that she had a suspicion he was going to say “I don’t.”

Micah expressed to Paul that he never made her feel safe, shown, or heard. She walked away in tears, leaving everyone gasping and wondering what to do next. Although Paul followed Micah and tried to console her, she suggested he leave “right now.”

Tiffany and Brett

Even though Micah and Paul didn’t make it to matrimony, the show must go on. Brett and Tiffany’s wedding was next, and it looked as though everything was going smoothly until Brett tried on his suit.

Brett’s pants weren’t altered correctly, and with just one hour left until his wedding ceremony, he had the tailor make a last-minute alteration.

He met Tiffany at the altar, and they exchanged words of affirmation. It began to rain before they got to say their vows, but Tiffany considered it a good luck sign… and she was right.

Both Brett and Tiffany said, “I do,” and really, are viewers surprised? They were arguably the most stable couple who ended up engaged.

Bliss and Zack

The last wedding to air on the finale was Zack and Bliss’. Their love story didn’t begin smoothly — Zack initially chose Irina Solomonova and proposed to her, and she accepted.

However, after meeting in person, they discovered they had no chemistry and eventually called off their engagement. When Zack and Bliss met in person, sparks flew, and they reignited the love they formed in the pods.

Zack and Bliss’ deciding moment began with Zack proving that, in their case, love truly is blind.

“I love you so much, Bliss,” Zach said. “I do.”

When it came time for Bliss to make her decision, she echoed Zack by telling him, “I do.”

To top things off, Zack and Bliss shared their first dance to the tune I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack, which viewers know holds a special meaning for the couple.

Love Is Blind viewers can vote on questions to ask the cast during the live reunion

Now that three of the couples are married, viewers have a day to digest the season before the first-ever live reunion airs this Sunday on Netflix.

In the meantime, be sure to click here to cast your vote for which questions you want hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to ask the cast members during Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream globally from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Netflix.