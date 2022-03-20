Love Is Blind: Shake Chatterjee reveals his new girlfriend on Instagram

Love Is Blind Shake Chatterjee has a new girlfriend. Pic credit: Netflix

Weeks after Season 2 of Love Is Blind took the world by storm, Shake Chatterjee continues to create buzz around his name.

The Chicago-based veterinarian became one of the most talked-about cast members of the season thanks to his outspoken nature and emphasis on the importance of physical beauty.

Shake did not find his happily ever after on the show, but it appears that he’s moved on and is ready for love.

Shake Chatterjee reveals his new girlfriend

Since the show aired, Shake has been very vocal on his Instagram account. He’s used his platform to defend the actions and statements he presented on the show. He also shares his thoughts on being viewed as the show’s villain during Season 2.

Sharing details of his personal life is also something he’s become comfortable doing. In a recent post, Shake revealed that he is in a new relationship with a woman named Emily.

He posted a slideshow of photos with Emily as they enjoyed a day by the water in Chicago. Shake captioned his post, saying, “Good things come to those who wait don’t settle.”

Emily also used her Instagram account to debut their relationship. Her post features a short video of the couple walking as snow falls – something new for the Miami resident. Emily captioned her post with, “Love is blurry,” which is something Shake has become known for saying since the reunion episode aired.

Shake spent a lot of time on the show sharing his thoughts on physical beauty and his partner not being too heavy for him to lift onto his shoulders. He received a ton of backlash for his stance but was adamant that he was only speaking his truth.

He acknowledged that the show’s premise may not have been ideal for him and suggested he would return to traditional ways of dating to find love.

How Shake and Deepti fell apart

Despite a rocky start, Shake and Deepti’s relationship seemed to be shifting in the right direction after the two left the pods. However, their connection wasn’t strong enough to overcome Shake’s emphasis on physical appearance.

More than once, he confided in other cast members that he was not physically attracted to Deepti, although they were engaged. He made several comments about her body and looks, which he has since apologized for.

Deepti ended their relationship on their wedding day, saying she was choosing herself for once. At the reunion, she confronted Shake, telling him he lacks self-awareness and doesn’t know how to talk to people.

Since the show has ended, the two have also ended their friendship, which Shake says was very strong during filming. Deepti insists that the two are just not compatible.

Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.