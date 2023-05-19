Love Is Blind Season 5 premiere date confirmed — Here’s what we know

Love Is Blind fans, get ready for some Netflix binge-watching because Season 5 of the hit dating show is premiering later this year.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind just wrapped, but fans of the show can already look forward to more dates, engagements, and weddings, pods-style.

During Netflix’s virtual upfront presentation earlier this week, the streaming platform announced that Season 5 will debut in September 2023.

Last year, Netflix confirmed that Season 5 would be happening, but at the time, it didn’t announce a premiere date.

Ahead of Season 4’s premiere, Netflix stated, “The hit series has also been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, which will each feature new singles and new cities.”

Fans of Love Is Blind watched singles from four different cities look for their forever partners in Netflix’s unique dating experiment.

Season 1 brought in eligible bachelors and bachelorettes from Atlanta, Georgia, while Season 2 was based out of Chicago, Illinois, Season 3 was based out of Dallas, Texas, and Season 4 featured contestants from the Seattle, Washington area.

Netflix has yet to reveal in which city Season 5 was filmed.

Love Is Blind, hosted by husband-and-wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has become wildly popular. The show reached No. 2 on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list, with “1.2 billion viewing minutes during Nielsen’s April 17 – 23 viewing window.”

So far, several couples found love in the pods, got engaged sight unseen, and said “I do” on their wedding days.

Which couples are still together from the Love Is Blind franchise?

Season 1 saw Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, as well as Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, tie the knot — both couples are still married present-day.

During Season 2, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Iyanna McNeeley and Jarrett Jones got married, but both couples have since divorced.

Season 3 saw Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia get hitched, as well as Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, and both couples remain married today.

Chelsea Griffith and Kwame Appiah were the first couple to say “I do” during Season 4, followed by Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski.

Love Is Blind viewers will be anxiously awaiting Season 5’s release to watch more contestants look for a spouse during a round of speed-dating in the pods, where more love triangles are sure to unfold, as well as plenty of drama.

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.