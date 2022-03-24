Love is Blind Season 2 star Shayne Jansen reveals body transformation after year-long fitness journey

Shayne Jansen showed off the results of his hard work amid his year-long fitness journey. Pic credit: Netflix

Love is Blind star Shayne Jansen is proud of the work he’s put into his fitness routine over the last year and recently showed off the results.

Fans of Netflix’s Love is Blind Season 2 will remember Shayne for his high-energy, charismatic demeanor.

Shayne found himself in the midst of a love triangle when he fell in love with two women simultaneously, sight unseen, in Netflix’s social experiment.

Since his season of Love is Blind has ended – as well as his relationship with Natalie Lee – Shayne has been prioritizing self-care.

Love is Blind star Shayne Jansen shows before-and-after pics of physical transformation

The 32-year-old realtor shared before-and-after selfies to his Instagram recently, showing off his incredible physical transformation.

“It’s amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel,” Shayne captioned his post. “I’ve come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself.”

The first slide showed Shayne posing for a mirror selfie, his phone covering his face, showing off a softer physique and a larger belly. Shayne’s second slide showcased the stark difference in his body present day, showing off his washboard abs and trimmer build.

Shayne’s incredible transformation impressed his friends and fans who flocked to the comments to praise his hard work and dedication.

Shayne’s followers praise his hard work and new physique

Shayne’s co-star from Season 2 of Love is Blind, Nick Thompson, commented, “Maybe I should finally agree to workout with you.”

One of Shayne’s followers joked, “Damn son!! 😵 The glow up thoooo! 😍 Did you cut out the cheese curds and beer?”

Shayne jokingly responded, implying that there are some things he’s not willing to give up amid his fitness journey. “@michyvari you crazy?” he replied.

Pic credit: @shaynejansen/Instagram

Another one of Shayne’s followers commented with a slew of hand-clapping emojis, to which Shayne responded with a red heart emoji.

Unfortunately, Shayne’s love life didn’t turn out as well as his fitness transformation has. He and Natalie were ready to tie the knot until they had a major blowup the night before their wedding.

Natalie couldn’t go through with the nuptials and left Shayne at the altar after she decided to say, “I don’t.” The former couple gave their relationship one more shot after filming ended, but they weren’t able to work things out.

“It was very tough seeing her,” Shayne told ET of Natalie following the Season 2 Love is Blind reunion. “The feelings got brought back up and I definitely just wanted to hug her.”

Love is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.