Love Is Blind: Iyanna McNeely spills details of Jarrette Jones’ alleged infidelity

Former Love Is Blind contestant Iyanna McNeely is spilling all of the tea regarding her ex-husband Jarrette Jones’ alleged affair.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Iyanna revealed that she received an email with “very specific details” about Jarrette’s infidelity.

Iyanna made the shocking allegations during an episode of her podcast, Feel in the Blank.

Now, Iyanna has expanded on her story and claimed that Jarrette cheated with a woman in their apartment.

During a recent interview on the Little Black Book 91 YouTube channel, Iyanna spoke about the moment, about five months into her and Jarrette’s marriage, when she began to have a gut feeling that she was going to receive a message that Jarrette was unfaithful.

When asked how soon into her marriage the cheating took place, Iyanna shared a memory from a few months after they tied the knot in 2021.

“I remember, um, just five months into our marriage, I remember I was obsessively having this thought like I feel like I’m gonna get a text message, I feel like I’m gonna get an email because I started to see that he had discipline issues and issues with self-control,” Iyanna said.

“And so, I knew… I knew what that lead to. And I was like, ‘I just feel like I’m gonna get something.'”

Love Is Blind alum Iyanna McNeely says ex-husband Jarrette Jones cheated with a woman in their bed

Three days after she and Jarrette filmed After the Altar, Iyanna received the dreaded email, which, at that point, was “nine to 10 months” into their marriage.

Iyanna claimed that it was revealed to her that Jarrette cheated on her around the time that the show first aired. The Netflix star then said that the woman with whom Jarrette cheated knew her address, saw pictures of her in her home, and even had a photo of a woman in her living room wearing Jarrette’s t-shirt.

Then, Iyanna dropped a bomb, claiming that Jarrette brought the woman and her friend to their home — which would explain the woman seeing photos of Iyanna and her friend sporting one of Jarrett’s shirts.

Iyanna said that Jarrette and the woman didn’t have sex, but they were “kissing and groping each other” in her and Jarrette’s bed. She said that the friend of the woman who hooked up with Jarrette saw some of Iyanna’s things, and it dawned on her that he may have been in a relationship.

According to Iyanna, Jarrette “drunkenly” admitted, “I have a wife.” At that point, Iyanna said the women decided it was time for them to leave.

Iyanna says Jarrette has denied the cheating allegations

Iyanna confronted Jarrette following the incident immediately after receiving the email — after she claims he “gaslit the hell” out of her.

According to Iyanna, Jarrette point-blank denied the allegations and accused the woman of lying.

“Immediately, my heart just dropped, and I go, ‘F*ck this, I’m out,'” Iyanna shared.

Iyanna and Jarrette announced they were divorcing in August 2022, and Iyanna officially filed for divorce in September 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jarrette has yet to respond publicly to Iyanna’s claims.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.