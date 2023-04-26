Love Is Blind: Is Marshall Glaze dating another woman following his breakup with Jackie? Here’s what we know

Marshall Glaze’s relationship may not have worked out during his time on Love Is Blind, but it looks as though he may have found love elsewhere.

Marshall got engaged to Jackie Bonds in the pods during Netflix’s wildly popular dating experiment, Love Is Blind.

However, the two never walked down the aisle because they broke things off before getting a chance to say “I do” or “I don’t.”

Jackie went on to date another man from Season 4 of Love Is Blind, Josh Demas and the two are still together to this day.

Now, it’s rumored that Marshall also found love with someone else, and not in the pods.

Several outlets have come forward with what they say is proof that Marshall is in a relationship with a woman named Dr. Chay Barnes.

Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant Marshall Glaze rumored to be dating Dr. Chay Barnes

A Reddit thread captioned, “SPOILER ALERT: Marshall Glaze UPGRADED” spilled the tea, claiming that Marshall began dating Chay, a nurse practitioner and Doctor of Nursing Practice. According to the source, Marshall and Chay met after his stint on Love Is Blind.

Additionally, a TikToker shared a video depicting Marshall and Chay cozied up to each other at an event.

“According to a reddit thread this is Marshall’s new [girlfriend]!” they wrote in the caption and text over the video read, “Marshall’s alleged nurse practitioner girlfriend.”

Per Yahoo! Entertainment, a reality TV blogger also shared proof of Marshall and Chay’s romantic involvement. Following the backlash Marshall received for resurfaced tweets — in which he made disparaging comments aimed at Black women — Chay made an appearance in Marshall’s apology via his Instagram Story.

Along with a photo of himself and Chay walking hand-in-hand, Marshall wrote, “Last but certainly not least, this Queen. Chay … you deserve the biggest apology out of them all.”

Marshall’s caption continued, “You have been sidelined by me for reasons that I can’t even begin to explain. You stuck by me even when I pushed you away. Never again.”

This wasn’t the first mention of Chay — in an Instagram post dated August 2022, seen below, Marshall credited Chay with taking a photo of him.

Who is Dr. Chay Barnes?

So, who is this mystery woman that Marshall is rumored to be dating? Per her Instagram bio, Chay is a “👩🏽‍⚕️ | Doctor of Nursing Practice

🤰🏽 | Nurse Practitioner | Nurse Midwife 👶🏽 | Labor & Delivery RN 🌱 | Creator of @thewellnessseries.”

Marshall and Chay don’t appear in each other’s Instagram feeds, but they do follow each other on the social media platform.

The news of Marshall’s rumored lady love comes on the heels of him revealing that he dated another Love Is Blind contestant following his split from Jackie.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Marshall gave love a try with a woman named Kacia Clark, a 31-year-old Family Support Specialist.

Marshall told E! News that his relationship with Kacia didn’t work out because, ultimately, he wasn’t over his breakup with Jackie.

“Still to this day, I’m apologetic about starting something and getting [Kacia’s] hopes up with me going back in my shell, like, ‘This isn’t really the time or the place,'” Marshall admitted.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.