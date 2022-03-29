Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey denies he ‘got physical’ in altercation with female photographer

Nick Lachey denied getting physical with a female photographer after reports of a scuffle. Pic credit: Netflix

Nick Lachey, host of Love Is Blind, is defending himself after getting into a scuffle with a photographer and claims that he never “got physical.”

The confrontation happened Sunday night as Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey headed out to dinner at Mastro’s in Beverly Hills.

While on the sidewalk outside, Nick noticed a photographer filming himself and Vanessa from her car and became enraged.

Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey caught on camera in scuffle with photographer

According to TMZ, who shared the photographer’s video footage of the incident, Nick called the woman a “p***y mother f*****” as he made his way across the street to her driver’s side window.

In the 30-second-long video, Nick can be seen turning around to return to the woman’s car when she pressed him, asking why he was so mad.

“Is paparazzi still a thing?” Nick asked her as he approached her open window. The photographer asked him why he was so rude and questioned why he hit her window, at which point he swiped for her phone in an attempt to grab it from her hands.

Pic credit: @NickLachey/Twitter

The photographer told Nick that she thought he was “drunk” and claimed to smell alcohol on his breath through the window, possibly explaining his erratic behavior.

Nick issues statement following incident, denies things ‘got physical’

Following the incident on Monday morning, Nick took to Twitter to issue a statement: “Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel.”

“I clearly overreacted,” Nick continued. “I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

Pic credit: @NickLachey/Twitter

However, Nick wasn’t done. Just five minutes later, Nick took to Twitter once again, this time to elaborate on his version of events and to call out TMZ, who broke the story.

“However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical’ with someone is reckless and absolutely false,” Nick wrote. “Once again, TMZ likes to [create] their own clickbait narrative. Life’s too short, we move on.”

Nick signed on as host of the hit Netflix series Love is Blind, which debuted in 2020 and quickly found much success. With Season 2 under wraps, viewers received the good news that the show has been renewed through Season 5.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.