Love Is Blind: Critics demand that ‘cheap’ Jackie Bonds return her engagement ring to Marshall Glaze

Jackie Bonds is catching some major heat from Love Is Blind fans who think she should return her engagement ring to Marshall Glaze.

Jackie and Marshall met in the pods during Season 4 of Love Is Blind and got engaged sight unseen.

The two were scheduled to walk down the aisle alongside four other couples who also found love and got engaged during Netflix’s wildly popular dating experiment.

However, as Love Is Blind viewers watched, Jackie and Marshall never made it to the altar because they broke off their engagement shortly after moving in together.

During their breakup, Marshall expressed that he wanted Jackie to return her engagement ring. However, she refused because she felt it was hers to keep.

Now, Love Is Blind viewers are slamming Jackie for keeping the ring. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Jackie’s critics bashed her decision and demanded that she return the ring to Marshall.

In the post, Jackie shared a carousel of photos of herself and her current boyfriend, Josh Demas, as she reflected on Summer 2022.

In her caption, Jackie talked about Love Is Blind being one of the “hardest journeys but biggest [blessings]” in her life and told her followers that she’s enjoying life at the moment and is “excited” for her future.

Love Is Blind viewers call Jackie Bonds ‘cheap’ for keeping Marshall Glaze’s engagement ring

In the comments section, Jackie was met with some harsh criticism from fans of the show who felt she was “cheap” for keeping the engagement ring.

“GIVE THE RING BACK YOU BUM!” penned one of Jackie’s disgruntled followers. “Who keeps a ring like girl ur a bum it’s gross.”

Another critic demanded that Jackie return the ring to Marshall, telling her, “that’s too cheap to refuse giving it back.”

Disgruntled Love Is Blind viewers urge Jackie to return her engagement ring to Marshall. Pic credit: @jackelinabonds/Instagram

Echoing the sentiment, yet another one of Jackie’s followers called her “cheap” and urged her to give the ring back to Marshall.

“You suck… ring thief,” read a comment from another Instagram user.

Marshall didn’t think Jackie deserved to keep the engagement ring

During Jackie and Marshall’s breakup, Marshall explained why he wanted her to return the ring.

“I would like the ring back because I don’t think that you deserve it because you should never have accepted my proposal,” Marshall told Jackie during the emotional scene.

Jackie refused, telling him, “Well, I’m gonna keep the ring because I accepted it because I wanted to marry you. Everything I told you in that pod was real.”

Marshall continued, “And you know what? I don’t even care — you can keep the ring. Every time you look at that thing, whatever you do with it, I want you to be reminded that you passed up on something great.”

Jackie found love with another Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant, Josh Demas

Now that their love story has played out and ended before viewers’ eyes, Jackie has since moved on with another Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jackie began dating Josh Demas after she ended things with Marshall. Jackie and Josh formed a connection in the pods, but she ultimately chose Marshall and accepted his marriage proposal.

However, it looks as though Jackie and Josh were a better fit for each other. The 27-year-old certified dental assistant told Entertainment Tonight of her relationship with Josh, “Me and Josh are still going strong. We are getting a place together.”

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.