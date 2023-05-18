Love Is Blind couple Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are moving in together nearly two years after getting married

It’s been two years since Love Is Blind alums Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton tied the knot, but the couple still isn’t living together.

Colleen and Matt met in the pods during Season 3 of Netflix’s dating experiment and got engaged sight unseen.

Although they expressed doubts about moving forward with marriage, they ended up saying “I do” at the altar on their wedding day in June 2021.

Fast-forward two years, and although they’re still married, Colleen and Matt are still living separately.

During a recent appearance on Out of the Pods with podcast hosts and Love Is Blind alums, Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati, Colleen revealed that she and Matt are, however, planning to move in together soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks,” Colleen said of her and Matt’s current living arrangement.

Love Is Blind Season 3 couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton plan to rent a place together in Dallas

The professional dancer added, “We don’t have the finances to buy by any means, but we’re going to rent in Dallas, and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us.”

Although they live in separate homes, Colleen said she and her husband “practically live together already.”

“[Matt] basically stays at my place because it’s closer to work,” Colleen shared. “I don’t think he’s gone to his place once in the past month.”

Colleen noted that finances were a major reason for not moving in together, in addition to learning how to cohabitate with each other.

“To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while,” Colleen added, noting that she and Matt didn’t want to “rush” into it.

Matt and Colleen disagreed over what type of home to buy

During their time on After the Altar: A Second Shot at Love?, Matt and Colleen disagreed on what type of home they wanted to buy.

While Matt hoped for a newer home, Colleen thought an older house would suit them better. While browsing homes online, Matt told Colleen that most of them were older, something he said “wasn’t necessarily fine.”

“You don’t think an older home is better?” Colleen asked Matt.

“Not at all,” Matt responded. “Cause then it starts breaking, and it’s a horrible investment.”

Several red flags in Colleen and Matt’s relationship made Love Is Blind viewers wonder whether they were compatible enough.

Love Is Blind viewers have accused Matt of mistreating Colleen. After watching the couple during the After the Altar special, many took to an Instagram post by Colleen in November 2022 to voice their concerns.

Love Is Blind viewers accuse Colleen Reed of covering up Matt Bolton’s ‘scary’ behavior

One such commenter wrote that Matt and Colleen’s relationship made them feel “uncomfortable” and urged Colleen to “get out of” her marriage to Matt.

Another commenter, a survivor of domestic violence, felt as though Colleen was a victim, too, judging by her behavior.

Colleen’s fans are concerned for her. Pic credit: @jellybean.colleen/Instagram

“Looked awfully uncomfortable during the interview,” wrote another Love Is Blind viewer who was concerned by Colleen’s body language.

Colleen’s fans think she was “scared” of Matt. Pic credit: @jellybean.colleen/Instagram

“We are worried about you!!!” penned another, with one of Colleen’s followers writing that her behavior was a “trauma response.”

However, Colleen said during the podcast that her facial expressions and body language were the result of her mental health struggles.

“I’m a really, really insecure person about my looks,” Colleen revealed. “I just kept thinking of those things that people would say to me, so as soon as I was back on camera at the reunion, I just kind of shut down.”

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.