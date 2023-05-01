Love Is Blind alum Shayne Jansen returns to social media with shirtless photo following hiatus

He’s back! As promised, Love Is Blind Season 2 alum Shayne Jansen has returned to social media following a brief hiatus.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shayne announced via his Instagram Story that he would be taking a break from posting for a bit.

Specifically, Shayne told his 668,000 Instagram followers earlier this month, “Everyone Loves A Scandal -Shayne Jansen. [I’ll] see y’all next week or month.”

Sticking to his word, Shayne shared his first post since April 22 in the form of another Instagram Story.

On Monday, May 1, to kick off a new week and a new month, Shayne posted a shirtless photo of himself.

In the snap, Shayne was lying in a bed with the blankets covering him from the waist down. The 33-year-old Chicago native hid his face in the image as he faced his head toward the ceiling, seemingly with his eyes closed.

The Netflix star grasped one arm with the other as he rested on the pillows. The caption on his photo read, “Shayne Jansen: A Man of Leisure.”

Shayne’s most recent activity on Instagram last month sparked some concern from Love Is Blind viewers regarding a live video he posted online.

In the recording, Shayne appeared disheveled as he stuttered, made seemingly uncontrollable jerky motions, and his jaw chattered as he struggled to put sentences together at some points.

Love Is Blind viewers were concerned for the reality TV star. Some called for an intervention, while others were convinced he was using crystal meth based on his erratic behavior.

Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant Shayne addressed allegations of drug use

Shayne’s live video wasn’t the first incident in which he was accused of using drugs. His Love Is Blind Season 2 castmate, Shake Chatterjee, strongly implied that Shayne was using cocaine during filming.

During an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Shayne addressed the rumors. Shayne blamed his jittery and antsy behavior on his ADHD and anxiety diagnoses as well as his penchant for caffeine.

“I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t help my anxiety… I drink like five shots of espresso,” Shayne revealed.

Shayne has yet to address the accusations made against him stemming from his April 2023 video.

In addition to his time on Love Is Blind — where he got engaged to Natalie Lee, who said “I don’t” at the altar — Shayne tried his hand at love again during Season 1 of Perfect Match.

Shayne matched with British contestant Chloe Veitch during the show, but the two didn’t last, despite their instant chemistry. It appears that these days, Shayne is a single man once again.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.