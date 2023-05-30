Love Is Blind alum Paul Peden goes public with his new love interest

Paul Peden looks to be smitten with a new woman in his life after his failed engagement on Season 4 of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind viewers watched Paul fall in love with Micah Lussier in the pods and propose to her.

The couple made it to the altar on their wedding day, but when it came time to say “I do,” Micah insisted that Paul go first.

Paul got cold feet on his wedding day and said, “I don’t.”

“I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now,” Paul told Micah. “Um, I think that we’re not there.”

Since his time on the hit Netflix dating experiment, Paul has kept his love life private… that is, until now.

Love Is Blind star Paul Peden cozies up to his new girlfriend in a recent photo

The 29-year-old scientist recently posted a photo of himself with his new woman in his Instagram Story, as captured by Love Is Blind fans on Reddit, seen below.

In the photo, which was originally shared by his lady love, Geneva Dunham, Paul hugged her from behind, placing one arm around her waist and planting a smooch on her cheek.

Geneva also looked smitten, reaching behind herself to place both arms around Paul’s neck as she smiled with her eyes closed. It appeared the couple was enjoying an outdoor date night, including some drinks.

The couple’s pic was geotagged in Woodstock, Georgia, and there were no other details or a caption, just Paul’s Instagram handle tagged below the location.

Who is Paul’s new girlfriend, Geneva Dunham?

So, who is the new blonde in Paul’s life? Geneva is a native of Canada and owns Lashes x Geneva.

Per her LinkedIn, Geneva has “a BCIT Social Media and Digital Marketing education” from BCIT School of Business + Media and has worked as a Social Media Manager and Coordinator, a club manager, and a guest services representative.

It’s unclear how long Paul and Geneva have been spending time together, but the Love Is Blind alum got flirty with Geneva earlier this month on Instagram, seemingly proving that things are pretty serious between them.

Geneva shared a carousel post of her recent trip to Walla Walla, Washington, and in the comments section, Paul showed up, leaving three heart-eyed emojis.

Although things didn’t work out between Paul and Micah, it appears the exes have left things on good terms. As Monsters and Critics reported, last month, Micah shared a black-and-white video montage of her and Paul’s time together.

In the caption, Micah penned a heartfelt tribute to her ex, writing, “Paul, I’ll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I’ll always love you.”

In response, Paul commented, “My love for you isn’t going anywhere. Maybe we’re together, maybe we’re not, but regardless, we’ll still have that no matter what.”

Seasons 1 through 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.