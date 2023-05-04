Love Is Blind alum Kelly Chase shoots down surgery and cosmetic work rumors amid recent weight loss

Love Is Blind contestant Kelly Chase is setting the record straight about how she recently dropped some weight.

Fans of the hit Netflix dating experiment will remember Kelly from Season 1 of the widely popular reality TV show.

Kelly formed a connection with Kenny Barnes in the pods, and they got engaged sight unseen.

The couple made it to the altar but didn’t become husband and wife because Kelly chose to say, “I don’t.”

These days, Kelly is a single woman once again and looking better than ever. However, she has been bombarded with questions and comments about her recent weight loss, and many have assumed that she’s gone to extreme measures, like cosmetic procedures or surgery, to drop the pounds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent Instagram post, Kelly shared a carousel of car selfies along with a lengthy caption denouncing the rumors.

Love Is Blind alum Kelly Chase denounces rumors that she had her buccal fat removed

Kelly began her caption by telling her 395,000 Instagram followers, “Recently, someone made a comment about me having a buccal removal procedure done to my face after seeing a video of me now compared to what I looked like when filmed LIB.”

Admittedly, Kelly had to Google what buccal fat removal was. Per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, it’s a procedure to “[remove] the buccal fat pad, a naturally-occurring pad of fat in the cheek hollow area” in an effort to thin the cheeks.

The 37-year-old added that there are “less aggressive” ways to lose unwanted weight. In her case, Kelly shed some pounds after gaining 30 pounds eight years ago.

Kelly worked with a mindset coach who, she says, “changed” her life. By 2020, Kelly said she was back to her “typical body image.”

“It makes me sad that surgery and cosmetic procedures is the first thing people assume when you look different,” Kelly continued in her caption.

Noting that cosmetic procedures don’t change one’s mindset, Kelly added, “When you change your beliefs, you have the ability to change your perspective on life (and how you see yourself)🤍.”

Where is Kelly’s ex-fiance Kenny Barnes nowadays?

Although things didn’t work out between Kelly and Kenny during their time on the inaugural season of Love Is Blind, Kenny has since found love again and is married. Kenny married his wife, Alexandra, in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Kelly hosts a podcast called ChaseLife With Kelly, a YouTube channel also called ChaseLife with Kelly, and teases in her Instagram bio that she’s a “Soon-to-Be Author.”

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.