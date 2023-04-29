Love Is Blind alum Iyanna McNeely accuses ex-husband Jarrette Jones of infidelity

Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant Iyanna McNeely is speaking out about her ex-husband, Jarrette Jones’ alleged infidelity.

Iyanna, 29, and Jarrette, 33, met in the pods during Netflix’s second season of the hit dating experiment.

The couple got engaged sight unseen and ended up becoming husband and wife. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced in 2022 after one year of marriage.

Now, Iyanna says that infidelity occurred while she and Jarrette were still married.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Feel in the Blank, Iyanna spoke of an email she received just days before they were filming for After the Altar.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Jarrette cheated. I found out three days before After the Altar,” Iyanna told her listeners. “I received an email with very specific details.”

Iyanna’s first response was to file for divorce — she did so in October 2022 after posting in August 2022 that she and Jarrette were separating.

In the post, Iayanna told her Instagram followers that “after much thought,” she and Jarrette had separated and were beginning the process of divorcing.

Love Is Blind Season 2 alum Iyanna McNeely ‘immediately’ wanted a divorce after discovering Jarrette Jones cheated

“Immediately, I was like, ‘I want a divorce. I want a divorce,” Iyanna added, noting that, ultimately, she and Jarrette just weren’t right for each other.

“It was a terrible fit. He wasn’t ready, and I guess, to an extent, I wasn’t either,” Iyanna added. “However, I would have been a good wife to someone who has been a good partner to me.”

Jarrette has yet to respond to Iyanna’s podcast admission. However, he shared a message in his Instagram Story, which read: “Been taking the high road for quite some time… story time soon.”

During their appearance on After the Altar, Iyanna and Jarrette admitted that marriage wasn’t easy.

“Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that’s a lie,” Jarrette said during their time on stage.

Iyanna enjoys having a good time now that she’s single again

Now that she’s single, Iyanna says that although she’s still a bit reserved, she enjoys going out and having a good time.

Iyanna told her followers that she’s still “very introverted” now that she’s single. Pic credit: @iyanna.amor/Instagram

“Still very introverted but I looove to go out dancing to good music,” Iyanna wrote in response to a question from a fan. “I just can’t do it as long or often as extroverted people. But definitely not shy at all.”

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.