Love Is Blind alum Danielle Ruhl ‘regrets’ sharing ‘immature’ posts following divorce from Nick Thompson

Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant Danielle Ruhl is feeling remorseful for things she shared on social media following her divorce from Nick Thompson.

Danielle and Nick met in the pods and formed a connection before becoming the first couple to get engaged sight unseen during Season 2 of Netflix’s dating experiment.

The pair tied the knot in June 2021 and were among only two couples during Season 2 who said “I do” at the altar.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones also got hitched during the Season 2 finale. However, both couples have since divorced.

Danielle filed for divorce from Nick in August 2022, just a little over a year after getting married.

Danielle took to social media following her split from Nick and said some things about her ex-husband that now, she regrets.

Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant Danielle Ruhl says her ‘immature’ posts after divorcing Nick Thompson are her ‘biggest regrets’

Speaking during the May 9 episode of The Intimate Knowledge Podcast with Meghan King, Danielle revealed that she isn’t exactly proud of how she acted on social media.

“I am going to be incredibly transparent about how immature I acted right after the divorce in terms of, like, some of the things I was posting on social media,” the Chicago native shared. “It’s one of my biggest regrets.”

Danielle also shared that she and Nick mutually decided to end their marriage via text message. And she is still hung up on their breakup because she says she hasn’t gotten any closure.

The brunette beauty continued, “The fact that the last time I saw him was Lollapalooza, there’s no real closure there. And the way that I acted right after the divorce, I was kind of a looney toon because [of] not having closure.”

“Not being able to have a conversation, just getting divorced publicly without even being able to talk to him, I didn’t act the best,” she added.

Ultimately, Danielle said there is still “love there” between herself and Nick, but “there’s hate there too.”

Recently, Danielle and Nick were spotted cuddling up to each other on Instagram in a pic she captioned, “Sup,” sparking rumors that they’ve reignited their romantic relationship.

The mental health advocate admitted that she and Nick have, in fact, reconnected.

Are Danielle and Nick Thompson trying to work things out?

Danielle said that she and Nick’s shared opinions about the “horrendous treatment” they received while filming for Love Is Blind Season 2 is what catapulted their reconnection.

What is the possibility that they’ll rekindle their romance? Danielle says she’s leaving that in Nick’s court.

“I’m going to respect his boundaries right now and wait to see until he’s ready to have a conversation,” said Danielle.

Interestingly, Danielle’s podcast episode description reads, “As a result of this interview, Nick and Danielle have reunited.”

Nick has yet to respond to reports that he and Danielle are back together. Perhaps they could be the first couple in Love Is Blind history to get married, get divorced, then get back together.

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.