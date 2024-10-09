Love Is Blind alum Chelsea Blackwell sparks engagement rumors with ‘hard launch’ photos

Chelsea Blackwell has a new man in her life.

During her Love Is Blind Season 6 appearance, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native fell in love with Jimmy Presnell in the pods.

The former couple got engaged sight unseen, but their relationship fizzled out before they made it to the altar to become Mr. and Mrs. Presnell.

Chelsea, who received plenty of backlash for comparing herself to Megan Fox, remained tight-lipped about her relationship status since her breakup. Still, now the Netflix star is opening up about finding love again.

On Instagram, Chelsea hard-launched her new relationship in a post captioned, “Me & T 🤍 @scottstocktonphotography thank you for being down for such a fun photoshoot!”

Most of the photos in the carousel were blurry or inconspicuous, but Chelsea’s body language clearly showed that she was in love.

Chelsea’s boyfriend held her face in his hands in one shot. She placed her hand on his chest in another, and the duo shared a couple of kisses.

In the comments section, Chelsea’s followers expressed their happiness for the Love Is Blind alum, and some had questions about the intent of her post.

Chelsea clarifies she is not engaged or married

One of her followers thought the post may have been an engagement announcement and asked, “Girl, what? We missed several steps on this story!”

But, as Chelsea explained, “This is just a hard launch! Not engaged or married! Don’t you worry! ❤️”

Who is Chelsea’s new man Tim?

In the photo shoot, she tagged her man, Tim Teeter, giving her fans and followers a glimpse at her new long-haired, bearded, tattooed love interest, a stark contrast in appearance compared to her former husband-to-be.

According to his Instagram page, Tim owns and operates Luxe Imports & Rentals LLC, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In his Instagram bio, Tim writes, “**LIVE FREE** Your favorite degenerate.”

In her Instagram Story, Chelsea shared Tim’s Story, which featured a photo of her enjoying a hot dog during a date.

In the caption, Tim wrote, “Not my queen caught red handed gobbling a QT glizzy. She still cute though.”

Chelsea didn’t reveal how long she and Tim have been dating, but it appears the two are smitten.

Chelsea’s former flame, Jimmy, hard-launches his new lady love

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s ex-fiance, Jimmy, has also moved on with a new love interest.

In the summer, he debuted his new lady love, Farrah Colonna, on Instagram.

Jimmy didn’t share any head-on shots of Farrah but uploaded some side shots showcasing their attire for a wedding they attended.

Jimmy pleaded with the haters after he noticed that Farrah received some backlash in the comments section.

Jimmy posted his own comment, which read, “GEEZ be nice plz.”

Love Is Blind Season 7 Episodes 7-9 begin streaming on Wednesday, October 9, Episodes 10 –11 on Wednesday, October 16, and Episode 12 (the finale) on Wednesday, October 23 on Netflix.