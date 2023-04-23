Love Is Blind alum Alexa Lemieux talks self-confidence after being bombarded with questions about her weight

Love Is Blind Season 3 alum Alexa Lemieux is over people making her body a topic of conversation.

The 29-year-old Netflix star recently attended Khloe Kardashian’s Good American event and shared some video footage of herself and her husband, Brennon Lemieux, set to the tune Big Energy by Latto.

Along with the video montage, Alexa penned a lengthy message in her caption, discussing how she’s fed up with people focusing on her body.

“I haven’t talked about my body on here in awhile, because I’m honestly so sick of it being a conversation,” Alexa wrote.

The Netflix personality continued, “I’m tired of people guessing if I’m pregnant or not. I’m tired of people telling me either I’ve lost or gained weight.”

Alexa shared that she’s often asked where she gets her confidence and admitted that although she wasn’t born with it, she works on it every day.

“I look forward to the day when our bodies are no longer a discussion and we can just be who we are,” Alexa continued, adding, “Carbs and personality got me here and I’m not going anywhere.”

This isn’t the first time Alexa has publicly opened up about her body. During an appearance on the Betches Diet Starts Tomorrow podcast, the Pittsburgh native told listeners that she’s a size “eight to 10” and loves representing a “very normal sized figure.”

Alexa also opened up about being bothered by people saying that her husband, Brennon, loves her despite her body size.

“That sucks,” said Alexa. “Like what? No, he loves me and my body.”

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux met and fell in love sight unseen

Alexa and Brennon met during Season 3 of Netflix’s dating experiment in which hopeful singles dated in pods. The contestants could only hear each other, and only got to meet in person if they fell in love and got engaged sight unseen.

It only took the couple a few dates in the pods to decide they were exclusive. After their engagement, Alexa and Brennon enjoyed a Mexican getaway before they walked down the aisle.

Obviously, both of them said “I do” at the altar, along with Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed. The other couples engaged in the pods — Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, and Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey — made it to the altar. Still, none of them became husband and wife.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.