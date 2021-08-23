Steven has a huge decision to make about whether proposing to Martine is right. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, Steven voiced that he knows he needs to make a grand gesture in order to keep Martine.

Between Steven’s past infidelity and Martine’s continued trust issues, Martine has made it clear that she wants a proposal by the end of her trip to Barbados.

In the preview for the next episode, it looks like Steven will buy an engagement ring for Martine but will second-guess himself when it comes time to make the big move.

Will Steven Blackett actually propose to Martine Fortune on Love in Paradise?

Steven has avoided having serious conversations and has hesitation about getting engaged to Martine. He told her that the trust issues stemming from the infidelity years ago are damaging their relationship and if they ca1n’t move past it then their relationship won’t work.

Martine said she was ready to completely put the cheating behind them and that may have been the reassurance that Steven needed to give Martine that proposal. He said that he knows he needs to do something of significance because he wants to keep her.

After Steven buys the engagement ring and is sitting down with Martine, however, he starts to get cold feet. He directly tells her, “I bought you an engagement ring. And I’m second-guessing myself now.”

The Love in Paradise couples are at a critical point in their relationships

Steven and Martine need to get engaged or break up. Amber and Daniel need to get the right paperwork together to complete their application for the K-1 visa.

Mark is going to make one last attempt to keep Key in his life and make her be exclusive with him. Aryanna needs Sherlon to get his paperwork together to file the tourist visa so he can be there for the birth of their son but a COVID-19 diagnosis may thwart that effort.

Things are becoming a lot more real and serious for the couples who all met while on vacation. A lot is at stake for the Americans and their partners who need to figure it out because long-distance is no longer acceptable for them. Choosing to break up, apply for visas, or get married are the choices on the table for the Love in Paradise couples.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story airs Sundays on Discovery+.