Love in Paradise star Aryanna Sierra stuns in body-hugging black swimsuit

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean alum Aryanna Sierra loves to promote body positivity and has let 90 Day fans know how hard she works to be confident.

Aryanna’s confidence and killer curves were on full display in a promotional video she shared on Instagram.

In the video, Aryanna stunted poolside in a figure-hugging black one-piece bathing suit that she started cinching at the waist part way through the video.

Love in Paradise viewers were first introduced to then-25-year-old Aryanna on Season 1 of the hit spinoff, where they learned that Aryanna had become pregnant in Jamaica while on vacation. Pregnant Ary traveled down to Jamaica to try and connect with her baby daddy Sherlon McInnis and make plans for their future.

36-year-old Sherlon was not expecting to be a father after spending only a week with Ary. Sherlon became very flighty around doing the K-1 visa with Aryanna, and Ary ended up leaving Jamaica and having their son Odin without Sherlon in America.

In Season 2 of Love in Paradise, it’s been a year since pregnant Ary went to Jamaica, and she brought Odin with her to meet Sherlon for the first time.

Aryanna shared a promotional video for a swimsuit brand on her Instagram page.

Aryanna modeled next to a pool while wearing the curve-hugging black one-piece she paired with strappy sandals.

Her hair was down, and her expressions were fierce as she cinched the middle of the swimsuit partway through the video.

She used hashtags like “#plussizefashion” and “#curvestoolit” in her caption.

Aryanna Sierra’s relationship with Sherlon McInnis is rocky

Sherlon, who says “flesh is a weakness” for him, admitted to Aryanna that he had been intimately involved with other women while she thought they were an exclusive couple.

Aryanna expressed her disappointment and warned Sherlon that if they were not together, their custody, video call, and visiting arrangements would look much different.

Next episode, Aryanna, her mom, Sherlon, and his mom will all sit down together to try and hash out the relationship between Ary and Sherlon as a couple and as co-parents. Ary is hopeful that the moms can get through to Sherlon about where his priorities should be.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean airs Fridays on Discovery+.