Love in Paradise: Aryanna isn’t sure if she wants to give the baby Sherlon’s last name

After the topic of baby names came up while Aryanna and Sherlon were on a date during the last episode of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, Sherlon became mad at Aryanna’s point of view.

Aryanna said she didn’t like the first name of ‘Odin’ that Sherlon wants to name the baby. That expression of dislike turned into a larger conversation where Aryanna said she didn’t want the baby to have Sherlon’s last name unless he was going to be present all the time.

It appears that Aryanna is holding the baby’s first and last name choice above Sherlon’s head and is pressuring him to make the choice to do the more serious K-1 visa so he will have to be in their son’s life.

In the last episode, they agreed that the tourist visa, where Sherlon could stay up to six months at a time, would be the best option. Sherlon didn’t like all the pressure to get married as his reason for not wanting the K-1 visa.

Aryanna’s fears that she will be raising the baby alone were manifested in her conversation with Sherlon about their son’s last name.

She is afraid that without a serious commitment he will not be present enough in the baby’s life as she wants him to be, and this has her doubting if she wants to give the baby his last name.

Sherlon got very upset by this because it is his first child and he wants his family name carried on, as he pointed out is the tradition. He told her he doesn’t like that it feels like she is forcing him to come to America in a way that he doesn’t want to or suffer the consequences.

Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis only have a few days to figure their relationship out on Love in Paradise

Aryanna only has a few days staying with Sherlon in Jamaica at his house to figure out some key points of their relationship.

They need to get Sherlon’s employment paperwork together so he can apply for a tourist visa so he can see his son being born in the US. They also need to have quality time to get to know each other because they only knew each other for seventeen days before finding out they were having a baby.

All this effort may be thwarted by Sherlon’s impending COVID-19 diagnosis.

