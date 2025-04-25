Love Hotel spoiler: Shannon Beador found love on the show

Shannon Beador was beaming with happiness in her latest interview, and now we know why.

The Bravo Housewife is getting ready for the premiere of her new show, Love Hotel.

While doing press for the dating series, Shannon shared a spoiler that has us even more excited to tune in.

She admitted her venture on the show was a success because she left the island with a hot new man on her arm.

The 61-year-old was single for a year after her split from John Janssen and a DUI arrest that led to a stint in an intensive outpatient therapy program.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After getting her life back on track, the mom of three was ready to find love again, and she did.

Shannon Beador shares a spoiler about Love Hotel

We had every intention of tuning in to Love Hotel to see Shannon Beador anyway.

However, after she dropped a spoiler about the show, we’re even more excited to see how this plays out.

In typical Shannon fashion, you can expect some tears and a bit of drama, but it was all worth it in the end.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the RHOC star spilled the tea on what viewers can expect.

“Did you walk away with some love in your life?” asked ET’s Brice Sander.

“Yes, and by the way, there are other people on the show, and that’s that, but I did,” responded Shannon. “I did walk away from the show with someone, and I’m not the only one that did.”

The RHOC star has some ideas for Season 2

Shannon had fun on the show for obvious reasons.

However, she also confessed it was a welcome change from the Housewives drama.

“It’s so different than the Housewives,” she explained. “I had support with the girls there. We laughed a lot, and you know it wasn’t all drama-filled.”

The show will not be void of drama, but it seems the RHOC star formed a real bond with her castmates, Gizelle Bryant, Luann de Lesseps, and Ashley Darby.

After her successful stint on Love Hotel, Shannon has a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star in mind who she thinks would be a perfect addition to Season 2.

“I would say Heather Gay because she’s so much fun,” exclaimed the Bravo personality.

She also mentioned the cast from 90210, seeing that all the diamond holders are single now that OG Kyle Richards has separated from Mauricio Umansky.

“Beverly Hills, I think everyone’s single,” said Shannon. “Maybe just do Beverly Hills and Love Island.”

Check out Shannon’s interview with ET below.

Love Hotel premieres Sunday, April 27, at 9/8c on Bravo.