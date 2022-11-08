Erica Mena at the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party held at the Hollywood Palladium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Erica Mena showed off her figure in a gorgeous sheer gown to honor Scorpio season.

The Love & Hip Hop star stunned in a birthday photoshoot that left little to the imagination.

She wore nothing but simple black panties under the one-sleeved gown, which featured feathery detailing and a long tulle train.

A long-sleeved sparkling fishnet dress fell to her mid-thigh beneath the gown, creating an edgy tone and adding contrasting fabrics to her ensemble.

She accessorized her outfit with silver stiletto heels and oval statement earrings.

Erica sported an asymmetrical haircut that, at first glance, appeared to be a short bob with bangs angled up from her chin. However, the hair on one side of her head fell past her shoulder in straight tresses.

Her makeup added to her drastic look with long lashes and dark smokey eyes.

Erica Mena showed off her toned legs while posing

The former video vixen posed in an all-white room featuring two floor-to-ceiling columns and white curtains draped across the back wall.

She showed off her curves while posing topless in the sheer ensemble, amping her followers up for her birthday on November 8.

Her photos were shared with her six million followers with the caption, “I understand life so much more now, because I understand my own. I’m doing the work.✨ phoenix ✨If you pay attention to the beauty of your journey – to work, through life – you’ll never be short on ways to really love yourself. 🦂You ready to accept my Scorpio Season 2022 vibrations ? 💋🤞🏽🫶🏽.”

Her birthday comes just ahead of the release date for her recent film project.

Erica Mena will reprise her role in film sequel

The Stepmother was released in 2022 on Tubi, starring Erica as Elizabeth Carter, a woman with a dissociative identity disorder.

IMDB describes the movie synopsis as, “After a recently widowed single father moves to a new town, a mysterious woman threatens his relationship with his son and their safety.”

Despite receiving mixed reviews and a rating of just 3.4 out of 10 stars on IMDB, Tubi has recently announced they were moving forward with The Stepmother 2.

Erica will reprise her role in the second film, which also stars Marques Houston, best known for playing Roger on Sister, Sister.

Erica Mena shows off her style with Fashion Nova

The actress often shares stylish photos of herself on Instagram in promotions for Fashion Nova.

While Erica typically wears sporty pieces from the brand, she sometimes also models their lingerie and tops.

In a recent post, the fashionista combined her sporty style with some sex appeal. Her black top left little to the imagination with cutouts down the center.

She paired the top with baggy black denim pants that featured camo fabric details and Louis Vuitton sandals.