Love & Hip Hop Miami star Shay Johnson announces her pregnancy: Who is the baby daddy?

Shay Johnson sparks debate about who is the father of her baby after a shocking pregnancy announcement. Pic credit: VH1 Love & Hip Hop/YouTube

Love & Hip-Hop star Shay Johnson reveals she is going to be a mother for the first time. The 38-year-old announced her pregnancy on social media with a stunning magazine cover photoshoot.

She unveiled her large baby bump on Kontrol Magazine’s Mompreneur issue cover draped in a gold velvet robe and headdress.

Shay Johnson is a main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Miami and appeared in the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Love & Hip-Hop star Shay Johnson reveals her baby’s gender

In an Instagram post, the reality TV star said that she wanted a child for a long time in a sweet announcement featuring a photo from her magazine shoot.

In the caption, she wrote the following:

“I have kept this secret for months but I am now proud to announce I am pregnant with my first child. I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening. Thank you @kontrolmag for sharing this moment with me. Thank you to all of my friends and family who kept my secret and made sure this moment was everything I wanted it to be. I’m excited to be a new mom and start my new journey with my new blessing.”

In a follow-up post, Shay shared more pictures from the magazine shoot and revealed her baby’s gender, writing: “ITS A GIRL!! I’m going to be a mommy. So excited!!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who is Shay Johnson’s baby daddy?

When Love & Hip Hop made her baby announcement, Johnson did not mention the baby’s father, prompting speculation.

“So no announcement on who the child’s father is,” an Instagram commenter asked.

Rumors emerged that Scrappy, Shay’s former longtime on-again, an off-again partner, might be the father.

Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee’s appearance at the baby shower party only fueled the rumors.

“Who is the papi?” one comment reads.

Another adding, “it’s giving scrappy vibes cuz mommas dee looking like a proud granny 😂😂😂jokes y’all it’s jokes.”

Pic credit:@iamshayjohnson/Instagram

Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi share two children; however, they were rumored to be heading toward a divorce last year.

In the recent season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bambi went to lunch with Sierra and Erica Mena and told them that she and Scrappy had been at odds.

She accused her rapper husband of checking out of the relationship when he returned from touring, which he denied.

Bambi told Sierra that she reached out to a divorce lawyer in response to Scrappy’s alleged threats to end the relationship.

Fans speculate Scrappy may have hooked up with Shay Johnson while having marital issues with his wife.

Love & Hip Hop is currently on hiatus.