Love & Hip Hop: Miami premiere date, returning cast, and trailer revealed

Amara La Negra is back for another season of Love &Hip Hop: Miami. Pic credit: VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Miami is back for a fourth season.

It has been over a year since Season 3 ended, and now, viewers will get to see their favorite cast members back in action.

Some familiar faces are returning, including Trina and Trick Daddy, but some new cast members are also introduced.

When does Season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami return?

After over a year without the Miami part of the Love & Hip Hop franchise, the 305 is bringing it.

The show will return to Monday nights on VH1. August 23 is the Season 4 premiere date, and from there, it will air weekly.

Who are the cast members?

As mentioned above, Trina and Trick Daddy are back for another season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Joining them for the return are Amara La Negra and Sukihana.

New faces are Ace Hood and his wife, Shelah Marie. Noreaga and his wife Neri will also be a part of the season, and Haitian “Queen of Kompa Music” Florence El Luche is mentioned too.

Bobby Lytes is seen at the end of the trailer with Trina, so expect him and all of the messiness he brings to be a part of Season 4 as well.

Season 4 Love & Hip Hop: Miami trailer

A sneak peek about what to expect dropped, and it looks like the cast won’t disappoint this time around.

Trina is seen on a boat talking about working on a new album and proclaiming what will happen in the coming months for her with Booby Lytes in tow as he hypes her up.

The new cast members are introduced briefly, and they appear to be bringing new viewers into the fold.

Sukihana is having a conversation about having more children. She has a new man in her life and is ready to take that next step, but not everyone is happy for her. There will be a confrontation over her desire for more children, and she storms off.

Amara La Negra is seen talking about whether she will continue in the music scene or if she is going to flip her focus to the real estate business. She is frustrated that she can’t find anyone to believe in her, a concern she voices in the Season 4 trailer.

A lot is happening in Season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and viewers won’t want to miss a single moment.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami returns on Monday, August 26 at 9/8c on VH1.