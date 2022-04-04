Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Mimi Faust talks about her current relationship with Joseline Hernandez

Joseline Hernandez and Mimi Faust are no longer cordial. Pic credit: VH1

Mimi Faust and Joseline Hernandez found themselves in the middle of one of reality TV’s biggest love triangles when Stevie J began seeing his artist behind Mimi’s back. The resulting drama played out on TV for over five years before Joseline left Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

For Mimi, it was hurtful that she had to learn the extent of Stevie’s relationship with Joseline from watching the show. While Mimi can be cordial with Stevie, she’s still not on good terms with Joseline, even though their children are sisters.

In a recent interview, Mimi opened up about their relationship, and unfortunately, it looks like things haven’t improved much between them.

How does Mimi Faust feel about Joseline Hernandez today?

On an Instagram Live, Mimi says she still has beef with Joseline. “I don’t vibe with Joseline. Unfortunately, our daughters are siblings, and that’s what it is,” Mimi admitted. “I hope that the girls can continue a relationship, but as far as me having a relationship with Joseline, I don’t f**k with Joseline. Her energy is off.”

Mimi elaborated on why she can’t vibe with Joseline, even though they were able to find common ground at one time. “Let me say this… her and I, we’re complete opposites,” Mimi said. “Sometimes, opposites absolutely do not attract, and we don’t. She ain’t my cup of tea, and I don’t f**k with her. It’s a no for Joseline. Don’t ask me about the b***h no more. Please and thank you.”

During the Live, Mimi also confirmed that she is single after splitting from former fiance Ty Young. “Single as f**k.” Mimi continued, “Did y’all even have to ask that? Y’all saw that motherf***er on vacation with another b***h. Would you ask me my relationship status right now? The f**k?”

Mimi shares daughter Eva Giselle Jordan, born in 2009, with Stevie J, while Joseline shares 5-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan with the record producer.

Joseline is in the headlines again for her behavior

Joseline’s name has been in headlines as fans wait to see the dramatic reunion of her reality series after it was revealed that one of her cast members, ​​Amber Ali, is taking legal action against Joseline and her beau, Balistic Beats, after the two reportedly jumped her. This allegedly happened at the reunion for Joseline’s reality show Joseline’s Cabaret, which aired on subscription-based streaming service Zeus Network.

Surrounded by the allegations, Joseline and Balistic released a joint statement on social media denying the claims against them.

“We are deeply saddened by the accusations made against our family at the Joseline’s Cabaret reunion. Joseline is the mother of a five-year-old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family. Joseline’s Cabaret was created on the foundation of female empowerment. One of our program’s core values is supporting women, not breaking them down.”

They continued, “While we support Zeus Network in its message in condemning bullying, unprovoked violence, and men attacking women, we strongly disagree with a correlation between these themes and the events that took place last night. There is footage of the events and we are confident that our position is made obvious.”

Love and Hip Hop is currently on hiatus on VH1.