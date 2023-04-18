Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run It Back kicks off a new night and network for popular show

Love & Hip Hop fans have a lot to get excited about in the coming weeks, with the announcement of a Tuesday Night Takeover coming to MTV soon.

That’s right, the popular series is making a big move, changing both the network and night, so make a note and don’t miss out!

The Tuesday Night Takeover starts on May 2 with Love & Hip Hop: Run It Back, described as an “outrageous clip show” and will feature several Love & Hip Hop fan-favorites from all four cities. This fun recap perfectly recalls some of the most shocking moments from the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

In addition to this walk back through one of the greatest shows in reality TV history, the cast will also share behind-the-scenes details about what was happening in some of those iconic scenes.

In this Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run It Back sneak peek, we got an exclusive look at who would be on hand to take a look back at the season that made TV history, and there are several favorites, including Mimi Faust, Lil Scrappy, Trick Daddy, Rasheeda Frost, Spice, Bobby Lytes, RoccStar and Rich Dollaz among the must-see stars watching and commenting on the chaos that was Season 1.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We’ll revisit huge drama from Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez, see Benzino in action and watch Karlie Redd try to flip a table. And that’s just the beginning. This show introduced us to Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon; more importantly, we got to experience all that is Momma Dee. We got to see Benzino let his guard down and put it all on the table for Karlie Redd, but we know that didn’t work out in the end. Last but definitely not least, we got to know K. Michelle more personally as she continued working on an already successful music career.

Those who watched Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta from the beginning know that the first season put the show on the map as it was sizzling hot and full of drama. We can’t wait to see them run it back and enjoy this walk down memory lane. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Run It Back will air on Tuesday, May 2 at 7/6c and again at 8/7c on MTV.