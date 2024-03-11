Love & Hip Hop Atlanta exclusive: Yandy’s plan backfired after asking Da Brat for help

Yandy Smith is about to get a big surprise on the next episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

She’s trying to get Mendeecees on board with helping her sister have a baby. Yandy’s sister has been struggling to conceive and it looks like she can’t do it on her own.

That’s where Yandy comes in.

In this exclusive Love & Hip Hop Atlanta sneak peek, Yandy and Mendeecees are spending some time with Brat and Judy, who recently welcomed a child of their own.

Yandy was hoping to get Brat on her side when it comes to helping her sister out. It turns out that’s not the case.

Instead, Brat seemed shocked that Yandy would consider giving her sister an egg because she said, “That’s like your child.”

“That’s what I say,” Mendeecees responded, asking Brat to weigh in some more since she knows how the process works.

That’s when Brat sayd of Judy, “I wouldn’t let her give her egg to somebody else.”

Yandy’s jaw dropped and Mendeecees seemed pretty pleased that Yandy’s plan backfired during the meetup with Brat and Judy.

There’s a lot to the process of egg retrieval that Yandy seems to not understand and the conversation with Brat and Judy seems to ahve brought a lot more clarity and even gave her some doubts about being so quick to volunteer.

But does that mean Yandy won’t be able to help her sister out or will she be able to change her husband’s mind?

Check out the clip below and be sure to tune in to see what happens next.

Love & Hip- Hop Atlanta airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.