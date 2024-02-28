Loren Brovarnik’s critics are tired of the ‘same pose’ in her photos: ‘Give it a rest’

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is rubbing her critics the wrong way.

The self-dubbed momfluencer never shies away from sharing her personal life with her fans and followers, especially on Instagram.

On social media, Loren often shares her favorite products, snippets of her family life, and, most recently, asked for her 1.4 million followers’ fashion advice.

Loren uploaded a carousel of selfies to Instagram this week, showing off a stylish new outfit, and wanted to know how she should style her hair.

She opted for a white t-shirt tucked into black-and-white plaid pants and some black sandals.

Loren snapped several similar selfies from her bedroom, wearing her hair down in the first two photos and her hair pulled back in the last two.

The post was set to the song Bada** Woman by Meghan Trainor, and in the caption, Loren asked her followers, “Hair up or down?”

“Either way, the song sticks. 🫶🏼🫶🏼,” Loren added, tagging Meghan’s IG handle and adding the hashtags #momfluencer, #teambrovarnik, and #bada**women.

Haters take aim at Loren Brovarnik’s selfie pose

Along with the thousands of likes Loren’s post received in just hours, the 90 Day Fiance star was also inundated with scrutiny from her haters, who called her out for overusing the same pose in her photos in the comments section.

One such critic asked Loren, “Girl do you ever just stand normally? F those poses!”

Another hater wrote, “Same pose all the time..why??”

“I can’t with the leg pose… 🤦🏼‍♀️,” commented @sbradley72.

Others chimed in, telling Loren, “Enough is enough,” and accusing her of being “stuck on herself.”

“Give it a rest,” griped another Instagram user.

Loren and her husband Alexei are returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise next month

Loren’s critics on Instagram may be tired of seeing her rock the same pose in her Instagram photos, but they’ll be seeing a lot more of her soon, only elsewhere.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, will make their 90 Day Fiance return next month when they join the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Loren teased the announcement ahead of Valentine’s Day, telling her followers that she and Alex would be dropping “some really big news.”

Soon after, 90 Day Fiance announced the cast members for Season 8 of Happily Ever After? on Instagram, and Loren and Alex were pictured in the first slide.

Loren and Alex will join six other couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, including Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes, and Nicole El Sherbiny and Mahmoud Sherbiny.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.