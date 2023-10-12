Loren Brovarnik won’t back down after critics accuse her of ‘sharing too much’ footage of turmoil in Israel

With the news of the unrest in Israel, millions have been glued to their TVs, keeping up with the harrowing situation in the Middle East, and that includes 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik.

Fans of Loren’s know that she met her husband, Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik, during a Birthright trip to Israel, Alex’s home country.

The couple even celebrated their second wedding in Israel, and Alex’s family still lives there, including his parents and his siblings.

At one point, Loren and Alex were even considering moving to Israel, and during an episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren’s parents, Marlene and Bryan Goldstone, traveled with her and her family to Israel.

Needless to say, Israel is near and dear to Loren’s heart, so it’s no surprise that she’s been deeply affected by the attacks on the nation by Hamas, the Arabic acronym for Islamic Resistance Movement.

Loren has been uploading and re-sharing photos, videos, and messages to her Instagram Stories in recent days, showing her support for Israel and expressing her grief for those affected by the terrorist attacks.

However, according to some of Loren’s critics, she’s gotten too overzealous by oversharing information about war-torn Israel.

But as far as Loren’s concerned, she isn’t going to stop sharing footage, despite what her naysayers have to say about it.

Loren uploaded a video to her Instagram Story and, in the caption, wrote, “Some people messaging me saying I’m sharing too much – there’s not enough footage to share! And I’ll continue to share! I stand with Israel!”

In another slide, Loren shared a teary-eyed selfie, empathizing with everyone else who has been feeling “numb and trying to process everything” in the last several days.

“To everyone who hasn’t been able to not cry while looking at their children, or friends or anyone suffering, to everyone who is just speechless, to everyone who is angry AF and hurting like never before… you’re not alone,” Loren wrote.

Loren also shared a video of herself crying as she explained how she broke down when her three young children came home from school, thinking about the innocent children slaughtered in Israel.

As for Alex, he has also updated his fans and followers on Instagram, noting on Tuesday that, at the time, his immediate family was safe.

However, a day later, Loren uploaded a screenshot of a text exchange between herself and Alex, and it looked as though things had taken a turn.

Alex texted Loren, “I was on the phone with my mom while the sirens [sic] started. They are in the bomb shelter. Ugh my stomach started hurting.”

Alex texted Loren about his parents’ safety in Israel. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In response, Loren texted back, “F**k!”

Another 90 Day Fiance alum is directly impacted by the Israel-Palestine conflict

Loren and Alex aren’t the only 90 Day Fiance stars who are directly affected by the turmoil in Israel.

Nicola Kanaan, from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, is a resident of Israel.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nicola’s fiancee, Meisha Johnson, provided her Instagram followers with an update earlier this week, letting them know that, for the time being, Nicola and his family are safe and sound.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.