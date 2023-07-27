Loren Brovarnik went MIA on social media because she saved a child from drowning

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik recently took a break from social media, but it wasn’t by choice.

The popular momfluencer and reality TV star is always keeping her millions of fans and followers in the loop online, so went she went MIA for a few days, it seemed suspicious.

On Wednesday, Loren returned to Instagram, where she recorded a live video to explain her absence on the social media platform.

Loren admitted that it’s been a minute since she was active on Instagram, which, if you follow her, you know is very unlike her.

“I haven’t had a phone, and it’s kind of a good thing. It’s been like a blessing, honestly,” Loren began her video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of three went on to remind her fans of the time her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, saved a drowning man’s life before she explained that she was involved in a similar situation over the weekend.

Loren Brovarnik explains why she was absent on social media

Loren told her fans that she was at a small pool party when she was keeping an eye on her son, Shai, and another little boy. While supervising the little ones, Shai’s friend fell into the deep end of the pool.

According to Loren, the little boy was looking for something in the pool and “just plopped in.” Although the boy knew how to swim, Loren noticed that he wasn’t coming back up after going into the water.

That’s when Loren’s instincts kicked in — she flung her shoes off and jumped in after him.

Loren’s phone was in her pocket when she jumped into the pool, explaining why she was without a phone for a few days, obviously the least of her worries at the moment.

Loren’s heroic effort was extra meaningful, not just because she saved a little boy’s life but also because she herself has a fear of drowning.

“I will tell you, aside from having a fear of dying, I have a fear of drowning,” Loren admitted.

The 90 Day Fiance fan favorite used her time away from social media to reflect on life

In the end, Loren took away a valuable lesson from the ordeal, using her time without a phone to reflect on how precious life is.

Loren and Alexei’s kids are growing up, and pretty soon, all three of them will be enrolled in school full-time. Although this will free up a lot of Loren’s time, she admittedly isn’t ready for her kids to grow up so quickly.

But all of the emotions of saving a child’s life and reflecting on her own kids growing up caused Loren to relapse into another bout of postpartum depression, which she called a “rough patch.”

Loren has been open with her fans about her struggles with postpartum depression (PPD). Following the births of her children Asher and Ariel (Ari), Loren suffered from PPD, causing her to experience unexplained crying spells, mood swings, and panic attacks.

The TLC star told her followers that she shares her PPD experience on Instagram because it allows her to vent and hopefully help others going through something similar.

Earlier this year, Loren explained, “I talk about it here bc it’s an outlet for me to vent selfishly, and if I can remind someone going through it that they aren’t alone, it reminds me I’m not alone.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.