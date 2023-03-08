Loren Brovarnik wears a $5 minidress and tells fans where to get one

Loren Brovarnik is proof that a fabulous outfit does not have to break the bank, as she recently rocked a stylish dress that costs less than five dollars.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star snapped a mirror selfie in her kitchen after she got dressed for a night out.

She wore a black sleeveless, mini dress with a scalloped hemline and cutout details, and the flowy look fit Loren like a glove.

She paired the dress with pink patent platforms, and Loren styled her hair in a high ponytail with small face-framing pieces in the front.

In the photo posted on her Instagram Story, the mom of three raved about the outfit and the major deal she scored online from the brand, Temu — a new marketplace she recently promoted online.

“NOT A DRILL- this dress is now under $5!!! Legit obsessed with @temu,” announced Loren in her post, and she also had an additional deal for her followers.

Loren Brovarnik models a black minidress. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Temu

Loren shared the code, “WEST400” with her Instagram followers, which gives them 30% off their first order on Temu.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been heavily promoting the website online and a few days ago she modeled some style pieces from the brand and encouraged people to check out the cost-effective website.

“Average price UNDER $10 @temu 🔥 I’m absolutely obsessed with this app! And the quality of the clothes! 🌟Temu Spring Sale! Up to 90% OFF!” noted Loren in her post. “Free Shipping & Free Returns NOW.”

Temu LLC is a new, American-based online marketplace that was launched in 2022, and sells a range of products that are seemingly produced in China. The brand connects buyers with millions of brands and sellers offering affordable yet, quality products.

Items on the website range from clothing, beauty items, kitchenware, and pet supplies, to jewelry and accessories, household, and even electronic items, to name a few.

The term Temu means Team Up Price Down, and items on the website sell for as low as a few cents.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have their hands full with three kids

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik now have their hands full with three kids under three, but they’re enjoying every moment of it.

Their youngest child and only daughter Ariel is only a few months old so she’s not able to get herself into too much trouble, but her two boys Shai and Asher are a different story.

Loren recently shared a video of the two boys. The clip showed Shai and Asher in their clothes with the shower turned on and raining down on them.

It was their dad Alexei who caught the little rascals amid their mischief, and he instructed his eldest Shai to turn off the water. However, little Asher wasn’t done quite yet, and he tried to close the shower door on his dad as he continued to play in the water.

“Can’t look away for one second. Boys will be boys,” noted Loren in the post.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.