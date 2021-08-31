Loren Brovarnik tearfully talks about postpartum depression, says ‘honestly I’m not okay’

Loren Brovarnik gets emotional about postpartum depression. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has a lot on her plate right now. She’s dealing with post-partum depression as her newborn remains in the NICU. Loren gave birth two weeks ago to Babyboten, who was born earlier than his scheduled date.

Since then, he has been in the hospital and it’s been an emotional rollercoaster for Loren, who recently opened up about her feelings on social media. Earlier today Loren shared a photo of Babyboten on social media and celebrated his two-week arrival into the world. But it’s very much a bittersweet moment for Loren and her husband Alexei, as they are still not able to bring their baby boy home.

Loren Brovarnik shares emotional video

Loren shared a message on her Instagram page today and the 90 Day Fiance star was brutally honest about what she’s going through at the moment.

Loren shared a series of videos from her Instagram stories and captioned the post, “It’s ok to not be ok. If you didn’t see my stories, here it is. Me. Tag someone who needs to be shown some love!”

“The biggest question I’m getting today is ‘how are you doing?’ and I would be lying if I said that I was okay,” confessed Loren in her video. “And this is exactly what I mean, I put such a strong front because I have to but this is the reality.”

“Postpartum is a very real thing, postpartum depression is a very real thing. Not knowing when your baby’s gonna come home from the NICU is a very real thing. And I’m not sharing this with you for any sympathy or anything like that I’m sharing my true self right now because they’re so many other people going through it,” she tearfully continued.

Loren Brovarnik says she’s not okay

The 90 Day Fiance star noted that she decided to share her personal struggles on social media as others might be going through something similar.

The mom-of-two expressed in her video, “I share this because just be kinder to people, You never know what the next person is going through. And honestly, I’m not okay and I know it’s okay to not be okay because we’re going through something so I share this to show you me at my most vulnerable state.”

“This is what I’m going through and it’s okay to not be okay,” added Loren.

After posting the heartfelt message the TLC star received a ton of positive messages from her followers. So here’s hoping those kind words helped to make Loren’s day a little better.

