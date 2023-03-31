Loren Brovarnik is rocking florals and feeling good on this beautiful Friday, posting a photo of her fashionable outfit before heading out.

The busy mom had a self-care day and was excited to get dressed up and get the ball rolling.

In a photo shared online, Loren gave followers a good look at her outfit as she snapped a mirror selfie in her bedroom.

The snap showed the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star standing barefoot in her room while clad in white Daisy Dukes.

She paired it with a floral top with frills at the front, and her hair was still wet and curly as it spilled down her shoulder.

Loren smiled for the camera as she posed with a hand in her pocket and one leg pointed in front of the other.

“It’s a florally kinda Friday,” she captioned the Instagram Story.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is ‘feeling good’ in her florals

Today is a good day for the 90 Day Fiance star who chatted with her followers while heading out to get laser treatment.

Loren has been struggling with postpartum depression, and she revealed that in recent weeks her condition has worsened.

The 34-year-old admittedly has her good days and bad days, and today is a great one — at least so far. Her day started on a positive note, and it was thanks in part to her outfit, because when you look good, you feel good.

“I’m slightly obsessed with my floral shirt,” said Loren while leaving her apartment. She also brought the camera to her cute, pink sandals and added, “and of course my Jack Rogers from my collection.”

Loren revealed, “I’m feeling good right now,” then laughingly added, “It’s early.”

She also told her supporters that she was on her way to get laser hair removal.

“I’m off to go get laser hair removal. Like, I live for this seriously, and I’m so excited, it’s these things that get me so excited,” said the reality TV personality.

It’s great to see Loren in good spirits because admittedly, her mood has been up and down as of late.

A few days ago she tearfully told her Instagram followers that she was having a really bad postpartum depression day, and she got a slew of support after the revelation.

Loren has not revealed if she’s taking medication to help with her condition, but we know that she’s been working out and spending time outdoors.

Loren Brovarnik joins the Gladly Family

Loren likes a good morning walk in the Florida sunshine and she recently discovered a four-seater wagon from Gladly Family that has been a game changer for the mom of three.

Since her sons Shai and Asher have outgrown their stroller, Loren snagged the Terrain stroller wagon, which can seat up to four kids.

Loren promoted the item on Instagram and noted, “It’s a fun way to wheel them around and we they have been loving the space, the canopy option that goes up and down, and their cool new ride.”

The four-seater wagon retails for $649 and is available in four colors.

It has a removable storage basket, a stowaway nap mattress with a carry bag, and interior mesh storage pockets.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.