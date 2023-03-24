Loren Brovarnik strikes a cute pose in Daisy Dukes and designer backpack

Loren Brovarnik looked like a teenager when she showed off her fancy new backpack on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance star modeled the designer item after she excitedly received the package. She snapped a few selfies in her bedroom as she posed barefoot while wearing the new bag.

Loren was clad in a casual outfit, which included a pair of Daisy Dukes and a grey t-shirt. She appeared fresh-faced in the images, and the high ponytail and white scrunchie made her look younger than 34 years.

She added a bit of glam to the casual outfit with small diamond earrings and a silver necklace.

The mom of three had a big smile on her face as she posed sideways with one hand in her pocket for the cute selfie.

In the next post, she shared a close-up view of the burgundy and black backpack resting on the Burberry dustbag that it came in. The designer bag featured a drawstring closure with a foldover flap, a top handle, and small zipper compartments.

The 90 Day Fiance star said she snagged the pricey designer bag for a great deal, and she dished about that in her caption.

“Been searching for a designer backpack for a while – I went to the one place I knew would have it for an amazing price — Tania at @orderluxe — once again she didn’t disappoint (I’ve gotten a few bags from her!),” wrote Loren in her post.

She also had a deal for her supporters, adding, “and because I’ve shopped with her before she’s offering $50 off to my followers TODAY when you place an order! Happy Friday and happy shopping 🙌🏼💃🏻🎒👛 momfluencer #backpack #nostalgia #designer #budgetfriendly.”

However, despite the discount, Loren’s Instagram followers weren’t impressed with the expensive item, and they made that known in the comments.

“I used to care about stuff like this…now it just seems so freaking wasteful. I’m old..cute tho,” wrote one commenter.

One person asked, “Is this bag really over $1000?”

“It’s not affordable in today’s world. Must be nice to think it’s affordable for everyone,” noted one commenter.

“$1,000.00 ??? Ladies save your money. Burberry produced these backpacks in 2016,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren endorsed the company Order Luxe where she purchased her Burberry backpack, and she once again reminded her followers that by mentioning her name, they can get $50 off.

Loren Brovarnik promotes Order Luxe. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Order Luxe is run by a personal shopper that sources new and authentic designer bags and accessories from brands such as Prada, Gucci, Chanel, Valentino, and Fendi, to name a few.

Some of their clients include Bravo Housewives Teresa Giudice, Sonja Morgan, and Cynthia Bailey, Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, and many others.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.