Loren Brovarnik snaps selfie, says ‘it’s a no filter no nap kind of day’

Loren Brovarnik shared a candid video with 90 Day Fiance fans talking about her tiring day sans makeup or filters. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is pregnant with her third child in three years, and she just let her fanbase know that she is tired.

In an Instagram address to followers, a no-makeup and no-filter Loren talked about how she was not going to get a nap in along with not being able to put effort into her appearance.

Loren has admitted in the past that being a stay-at-home mom has tested her patience. 90 Day viewers saw some of what she went through while she was pregnant with her second son and taking care of her first without her husband Alexei Brovarnik’s help when he was working or away.

Nonetheless, a glowing Loren remarked in her recent video that she was happy despite the stressful circumstances of caring for her two young boys.

Loren and her Ukrainian/Israeli husband Alexei (Alex) were on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by several seasons of Happily Ever After?

They also appeared on What Now? before getting their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. Fellow 90 Day alum David Tobrowsky and Annie Suwan also got an After the 90 Days spinoff of their own.

Loren Brovarnik had no filters or ability to nap in her recent video

Loren shared an Instagram Story with her 1.4 million followers that showed her circumstances as a mother of two with one on the way.

In the selfie video, Loren appeared tired-looking with messy hair as she remarked, “It’s a no filter, no nap kind of day.”

However, she finished by positively saying with a smile, “But it’s a great day.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season

90 Day Fiance fans seemed to like the After the 90 Days spinoff because both Loren and Alex and David and Annie’s spinoffs have been renewed for a second season.

It will follow Loren and Alex as they find out that they are pregnant again just months after Loren gave birth to their son, Asher.

Their family vacation to Israel, as well as their endeavor to move out of their apartment and possibly out of Florida, will be highlighted.

Also focused on will be Loren’s attempt to launch her oldest son Shai’s baby modeling career.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.