90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is back home and back in mom mode after an epic date night with husband Alexei Brovarnik at the MTV Awards.

The couple got all dolled up to walk the red carpet and accept their win for Best Reality Romance over the weekend. However, the pregnant reality TV star’s glamourous black dress that she wore to the event is far from the dressed-down outfit she donned after returning home to Florida.

Loren posted a photo dressed in leggings and a plain white top, which turned into a crop top thanks to her growing baby bump.

The soon-to-be mom of three looked comfortable and happy without makeup and fancy hair as she took a mirror selfie in her room.

Loren Brovarnik shows off her growing baby bump in a crop top and leggings

The 90 Day Fiance star is still on cloud nine after she and Alexei took home a coveted popcorn statue at the MTV Awards.

However, after zipping off to California for the event, the couple is now back home and “all smiles” with their two boys, Asher and Shai.

Loren shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing off her growing baby bump in a top that no longer fits. The pregnant mama is expected to give birth this fall with her third baby —which she recently made clear will be her last.

The 33-year-old was comfortably dressed in black leggings and fluffy pink slippers and made fun of herself while wearing the top that’s now a few sizes too small.

“When there’s and emphasis on crop top,” she wrote while showing off the photo.

Loren and Alexei are back home after their MTV Awards win

The 90 Day Fiance couple jetted off to Santa Monica, California, to attend the MTV Awards. They left the kids back at home in Florida for a fun date night as they walked the red carpet in their fancy attire.

Loren looked stunning with her sleek ponytail as she showed off her baby bump in a sleeveless macrame dress and black stilettos. Alexei matched his wife in dark sunglasses and black pants paired with a white shirt.

The hot couple looked like winners before they even scored big at the awards show. However, their time away from the kids was not in vain, as they took home the award for Best Reality Romance.

Although it was a fun getaway, Loren is now back home with her boys, and she couldn’t be happier.

She shared a photo with Shai and Asher dressed in black just like their mom and wrote, “When you’re back home and all smiles…”

