Loren Brovarnik shows off bare pregnant belly, asks 90 Day Fiance fan about the gender

Loren Brovarnik showed off her bare belly to 90 Day Fiance fans and asked about gender predictions. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik is pregnant with her third child in just as many years and is enjoying showing off her growing baby bump – this time with her bare belly exposed.

The 34-year-old and her Israeli/Ukrainian husband Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik have decided not to reveal the gender of this baby as they did with their first two.

Already being parents to two boys, there has been growing speculation online about the sex of this next child and Loren played into that in her recent post.

Loren was on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance originally when she brought Alex over on the K-1 visa. Since then, the couple has become franchise staples with a several-years-long run on Happily Ever After? and appearances on What Now?

Loren and Alex have been popular enough to get their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Fellow fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan also landed their own After the 90 Days spinoff.

Loren Brovarnik flaunts bare baby belly in a mirror selfie

On Instagram, Loren brazenly showed off her bare pregnant stomach to 90 Day Fiance fans.

She wore only black underwear and a white top lifted up to display her ever-growing belly.

Loren’s hair was wet and she posed barefoot with one hand on her stomach in the long-mirror selfie.

The second photo in the post showed Loren turned to the side so fans could catch a different view of her pregnancy.

In the caption, Loren wrote, “What do we think BabyB is?! Full disclosure – WE DO NOT KNOW THE GENDER EITHER! 💙💕.”

In the hashtags was a tag for “#3under3.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will have a second season

It is official that Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will be returning for a second season.

With that said, the couple’s storyline will be about finding out they are pregnant with their third child just months after Loren gave birth to their second.

Furthermore, it will follow Loren and Alex as they endeavor to move out of their apartment and into a bigger place, possibly even out of Florida.

Their family vacation to Israel will be highlighted as will their oldest son Shai’s foray into baby modeling.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.